The age of streaming platforms has provided wider access for international audiences to watch content hailing from all corners of the world. Particularly, the past decade has seen a significant rise in Asian cinema and content being embraced by Western audiences, especially in America. From South-East Asia, the Philippines has been steadily progressing in sharing its art and entertainment with international audiences. The culture's representation in recent Filipino-American films like Easter Sunday, Yellow Rose, and Fabulous Filipino Brothers, or the acknowledgment of Filipino talents like Dolly de Leon (The Triangle of Sadness), Nico Santos (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), and John Arcilla (On the Job: The Missing 8) in Western media are notable strides towards the Philippines being embraced in Western culture.

Another major development in the recognition of Filipino cinema occurred at this year's Sundance Film Festival. The Tagalog-language horror film In My Mother's Skin, directed by Kenneth Dagatan was selected as part of the Festival's program and drew lots of attention with rave reviews for its gory but tantalizing story that fuses folklore and history of the Philippines. The 97-minute film was also one of the first projects at Sundance to be picked up by a certain streaming giant, which guarantees the horror film's exposure to global audiences (more on that later). Before you go making wishes with fairies, make sure you read the following guide below on everything we know so far on In My Mother's Skin.

When Is In My Mother's Skin Coming Out?

The film first premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival on January 21. Since then, no official date has been confirmed yet for its release, but its early acquisition by Amazon Studios stated a likely release date in the last quarter of the year. Hopefully, it could be released in time for Halloween later this year. However, the official release date remains to be seen.

Where Can You Watch In My Mother's Skin?

Though a proper date hasn't been announced, the horror film will be available to stream on Prime Video since Amazon Studios acquired the rights. Over the past year, Prime Video has distributed new Filipino-led films on the platform such as Ten Little Mistresses, Walang KaParis, and The Herald and the Horror. It has also expanded its catalog of Filipino content with older films being available to rent or buy.

Is There a Trailer for In My Mother's Skin?

Currently, no official trailer has been released yet. It will most likely drop closer to Fall in anticipation of the movie's release on Prime Video. Make sure to check back on this page for the latest updates on In My Mother's Skin.

Who Are the Creators of In My Mother's Skin?

The film is led by director and screenwriter Kenneth Dagatan who already has experience in the horror genre with his 2018 debut film Ma (not to be confused with the 2019 Octavia Spencer movie of the same name). The crew consisted of collaborations between Filipino, Singaporean, and Taiwanese producers and staff. Eric Khoo, Teck Lim (The Assistant), and Paula Chua are executive producers of the film. Bradley Liew (Loving Emily), Bianca Balbuena (Nocebo), Huang Junxiang (Buffalo Boys), and Stefano Centini (A Holy Family) worked as producers for the film. The cinematography was done by Russell Morton (#LookAtMe) while the film's editor was Ming-Cheng Kao.

What's the Plot of In My Mother's Skin About?

The film is built on several elements from Filipino culture that are rich with supernatural folklore and heavy history. The story primarily follows a young girl named Tala and her family who remain trapped in their house in the Philippines during the tail end of World War II. The official synopsis reads as follows:

Philippines, 1945. Nearing the end of World War II, an affluent family lives stranded in their country mansion, tormented by the occupying Japanese soldiers who are losing grip over the island nation. Rumors spread that the patriarch, Aldo, stole Japanese gold and stashed it somewhere nearby. Aldo knows that his family will be slaughtered if they find the riches, so he escapes to seek help from the Americans. Soon they fear he will never return while sickness overtakes the mother. Searching for help, their young daughter, Tala, mistakenly places her trust in a beguiling, flesh-eating fairy, who desires to consume them all.

Dagatan references the historic myth of "Yamashita's Gold" and the Filipino paranormal legend of "aswang" as inspiration for the key plot points in the film. Within the story, he combines the horrors of war and the supernatural that is experienced by a child protagonist like Tala. Dagatan also sought to add his own twist on these mythologies, especially for an "Engkanto", the Filipino myth on which the Fairy character is based on. Here's what Dagatan shared in a Collider interview in February:

In this film, I really wanted to give something new towards that lore, towards that mythology. That's why I reinvented some things just to make it something new, and I'm really happy that it came out this way.

Overall, Dagatan, the cast, and crew have made a great achievement in presenting a powerful horror film that has its story rooted in Filipino culture.

When and Where Was In My Mother's Skin Filmed?

Filming took place in Bacolod City in the Philippines. The movie was reportedly shot over the course of 16 days in July 2022, as posted on Dagatan's Instagram account.

Who's In the Cast of In My Mother's Skin?

The cast comprises talented Filipino stars who have been in the industry for various lengths of time and have gained experience from starring in the rich landscape of Filipino TV dramas and films. Beauty Gonzales (The Heiress) plays Ligaya, the mother of the family who unfortunately falls ill. Gonzales transitioned into Filipino showbiz incredibly well after joining the reality show Pinoy Big Brother. Felicity Kyle Napuli plays Tala, the young daughter of Ligaya. Napuli is a teen actress and singer who has worked on stage productions like The Lion King and the recent Filipino periodic TV series Maria Clara at Ibarra. The antagonistic flesh-eating fairy is played by Jasmine Curtis-Smith (Alone/Together), a well-established Filipino-Australian model and actress who is also the younger sister of popular TV and film actress Anne Curtis (BuyBust). Curtis-Smith also told Collider that Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse) was an inspiration for her performance as this paranormal creature.

CURTIS-SMITH: The biggest inspiration was the scene in The Lighthouse with Willem Defoe. He was saying I think a three minute line and his eyes were peeled open and that freaked me out. When I was watching that scene for the first time, I wasn't sure if I wasn't blinking. Was I blinking the same time he was blinking? So I had to rewatch the scene again and that freaked me out watching it, and his presence and energy in that scene. So I think I wanted that. I wanted to bring that to The Fairy.

James Mavie Estrella (Umbra) plays Bayani, the brother of Tala while Angeli Bayani (An Educator) plays Amor, an aunt of Tala. Arnold Reyes (Birdshot) stars as Aldo, the father of the family.