The Big Picture In Old Arizona was a groundbreaking Western film that featured a dark ending, setting it apart from other films in the genre at the time.

The film focuses on the cat-and-mouse game between the Cisco Kid and Sergeant Dunn, with the Kid outsmarting and ultimately killing his rival.

In Old Arizona holds historical significance as the first Western talkie filmed outdoors, and it inspired sequels and popularized the character of the Cisco Kid in various forms of media.

Back when the art of filmmaking was still developing its sea legs, a Western was born that highlighted the charisma of a criminal and ended quite grimly in a manner that isn't generally associated with the genre. No, we're not talking about Stagecoach, My Darling Clementine, or any other classic Western you might remember from your high school film class. More than likely, you've never heard of this black-and-white feature, and if you have, well, we're impressed.

In the late '20s, In Old Arizona first delighted audiences across the country with its depictions of singing cowboys and the tried-and-true tale of lawman vs. outlaw before bringing them in for the kill. Quite literally, in fact. That's right, this Western has a pretty bleak ending, at least compared to other features of the time, that sets it apart today as being pretty grizzly. But don't just take our word for it — read on for yourself, and discover how this historic Western performed a 180 on those held captive in the theater.

What Is 'In Old Arizona' About?

Premiering in Los Angeles on Christmas Day 1928 before landing a wide release early the following year, In Old Arizona was promoted as being a "100% all-talking" feature, which was still a new concept at the time. Uniting stars Warner Baxter and Edmund Lowe in what would be the first of several collaborations, this Western centers around the Cisco Kid (Baxter), who, after robbing a stagecoach, is understandably wanted by the law. A thief with a heart of gold, the Kid doesn't take from the common man, but rather directly from the banks themselves via their transports.

When this occasionally backfires, hurting the average person, he repays their loss in full. There's certainly something noble about this bandit, even if he's still breaking the law. But it's the law that brings Sergeant Mickey Dunn (Lowe) to town to hunt down this criminal, and after a brief confrontation with his bounty, the two of them never meet again on screen. At least not in the traditional sense. During his search for the Cisco Kid, Dunn meets the Kid's main squeeze, a young woman named Tonia Maria (Dorothy Burgess), who just so happens to fall for the soldier.

But the feelings are mutual. It doesn't take long before Dunn and Tonia (who is already known for her casual flings without the Kid's knowledge) begin their own love affair. This leads to that, and after she learns of the Sergent's intentions to collect the bounty for her other morally ambiguous lover, Tonia wants a cut of the take for herself. With plans to begin their own life together afterward, they plot to trap the Kid, as Tonia insists that Dunn kill him. But what she doesn't know, is that her housekeeper tips off the Cisco Kid, who cuts in on their dastardly plan...

How Does 'In Old Arizona' End?

Depending on how you look at it, the ending to In Old Arizona is anything but happy. Having discovered the plan for his murder, the Cisco Kid intercepts a letter between Tonia and Dunn, only to change his former lover's words. Instead of their original plan (Dunn was supposed to surprise the Kid outside of Tonia's house), he writes to the soldier posing as Tonia, tricking him into killing her instead. Unfortunately for Dunn, it works, and upon the Sergent's arrival, the Kid makes a break for it, having convinced Dunn that Tonia would be the one escaping in his clothes.

As Tonia walks out to watch the Cisco Kid get blown away, she's the one on the receiving end of Dunn's deadly aim. Believing her to be the Kid in disguise, Dunn blows her away, and though this feature (despite preceding the Hays Code by a number of years) isn't excessively violent, it's still a gruesome scene to behold. "Her flirtin' days are over," the Kid notes ominously as the movie ends, "and she's ready to settle down." Yikes, talk about a brutal one-liner. With that, the Cisco Kid rides off into the night as classical cowboy tunes play over his anemic victory.

'In Old Arizona's Dark Ending Was Unprecedented for the Western Genre

In many ways, the ending of In Old Arizona is the antithesis of the traditional, classic Western. Normally, the lone cowboy riding off into the distance is a town hero who gives up his own happiness for the sake of those he's sworn to protect. Other times, it's a band of these heroes, who leave their duty behind them. But this time around, it's a criminal who does the riding — and a slippery one at that. As the Cisco Kid ambles on, we can't help but be glad that the charismatic outlaw lives to see another day, but that doesn't lighten the mood.

Here, the soldier, the man we're meant to root for as he tracks down the criminal who's often eluded capture, is portrayed as the villain. Somewhere along the way, the roles flip. The Cisco Kid is no longer the antagonist, and Sergeant Dunn is no longer our morally superior hero. Again, this movie was pre-Code, which means that moral stereotypes weren't yet enforced, and characters were free to be as morally ambiguous as the filmmakers intended. No wonder that Tonia (herself covered in many shades of gray), the one at the very center of this switch, is the one to pay the ultimate price. Still, Dunn kills his lover, and there isn't a fate much worse than that.

What's worse is that we never catch up with the Sergeant after he delivers the fatal blow — we simply cut back to the Kid, who wanders into the night. That's right — there's no sunset here, and that's by design. Instead, the thief's getaway happens under the cover of darkness, where betrayal and heartbreak reside. But though the ending is the icing on the In Old Arizona cake, it's the thing that really ties the rest of the picture together.

The Cat-And-Mouse Between Dunn and the Kid Is What Makes 'In Old Arizona' Work

In the first act, Sergeant Dunn and the Cisco Kid play nice. Upon their first meeting, they bond over their love of women, unaware that they will come to love the same one. But once Dunn learns that the man he'd quickly befriended is actually the criminal he was sent to capture, well, as Sherlock Holmes might say, that's when the game is truly afoot. As Dunn pursues Tonia, he becomes infatuated, and soon the two of them plot to shoot the Cisco Kid dead. It's a sudden turn of events, especially for a man who so easily befriended his adversary, but it best sets the stage for the ending.

Naturally, the Kid is smarter than the two of them combined and unbeknownst to them, inserts himself into the middle of their plan. As smart as Sergeant Dunn thinks he is, he's no match for the craftiness of his prey, and it's that arrogance that ultimately undoes him. If there's one criticism of In Old Arizona (besides a slow start), it's that Warner Baxter and Edmund Lowe don't get to share much screen time together this time around. Though they both enjoy much one-on-one company with Dorothy Burgess, aside from the opening scene, Baxter and Lowe spend the majority of the feature apart.

It's too bad really, but despite their distance, the connection between these characters is felt thoroughly throughout. Though movies like Heat have proven that the two main characters don't need much interaction to make their rivalry believable and engaging, In Old Arizona perfected this art long ago. Of course, that's not the only thing that makes this black-and-white Western exceptional.

'In Old Arizona' Is Notable for Other Reasons Besides Its Dark Ending

Beyond the unexpected ending, this black-and-white Western holds some real historical significance to the genre at large. According to Paul Varner, author of The A to Z of Westerns in Cinema, In Old Arizona was "the first Western talkie as well as the first talkie filmed outdoors." In fact, the picture's most prominent filming locations included Bryce Canyon and Zion National Park in Utah, and California's very own Mojave Desert. Talk about using the best sets imaginable.

Though it wasn't the first film to have sound, it was the first big studio Western to do so, which set it apart among its silent contemporaries. No doubt, this contributed to the movie's five Academy Award nominations and Warner Baxter's "Best Actor in a Leading Role" win in 1930. Understanding its technical and historical significance, the Academy Film Archive wisely added the picture to its catalog in 2004, over 70 years after its original theatrical release in 1929.

Of course, the success of In Old Arizona inspired Fox to pursue the story even further. Though most Westerns weren't granted sequels at the time, the positive response to Baxter's Cisco Kid only encouraged the studio to take the chance, and more installments were produced in no time. As a result, the character blossomed in popularity, inspiring other studios such as United Artists to take on the character themselves.

The Legacy of the Cisco Kid Beyond 'In Old Arizona'

It may come as a surprise to learn that the Cisco Kid was originally crafted by O. Henry for his short story "The Caballero's Way" in 1907. The smooth-talking criminal soon took off, and aside from his appearances in movies and radio, eventually starred in his own monthly comic book as well. Additionally, two actors portrayed the elusive caballero before Warner Baxter took on the role, the first being William R. Dunn in 1914's The Caballero's Way, a short film based on O. Henry's short story, and later Vester Pegg in 1919's The Border Terror.

But Baxter's performance changed the game. Following the success of the 1928 Western, Fox brought Baxter back to play the character not once, or twice, but four more times, beginning with 1930's follow-up The Arizona Kid. The Cisco Kid — itself a direct sequel to In Old Arizona, which brought back Edmund Lowe as Sergeant Dunn — followed in 1931, and nearly a decade later, he returned in 1939's The Return of the Cisco Kid. Additionally, Baxter and Lowe danced together once more in the 1931 short The Stolen Jools.

Following Baxter's final romp as the Cisco Kid, others took to playing the character. Cesar Romero and Gilbert Roland tied in playing the part six times, while Duncan Renaldo took on the role for eight feature films, with each actor putting his own unique spin on the character. Likely the most notable of the three, Renaldo returned again in 1950 to play the character in the television adaptation, The Cisco Kid, which ran for six seasons and 156 episodes. Tragically, the Kid (played now by Jimmy Smits) met his end in a 1994 made-for-TV movie and the Western outlaw hasn't appeared on film again since.