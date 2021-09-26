Movie theaters have obviously been struggling with methods to entice more people to come to the theater. Because of the omnipresence of streaming, in response to both people's building reluctance to head out to the cinema and the pandemic more recently, theaters have tried everything from making the seats more comfortable, offering a wider variety of food and drink options, and implementing their own subscription services to make the evening at the movies feel "worth it" for the patrons. Movie studios and filmmakers lean into gimmicks in order to enhance the experience, from the early 2010s 3D craze to shooting films with the IMAX format. The trouble with the studios' attempts to eventize the movie going experience is they require all the people coming to the theater to pay surcharges for these gimmicks, and while some people can cough up the extra cash to experience the film in its optimal form, many cannot, leaving them to choose either the suboptimal presentation of just wait until it gets to their homes.

One option the studios have not attempted is one that already worked in making going to a movie an "event" over half a century ago, and that would be including an intermissions in their tentpole pictures. Intermissions rose to prominence in the 1950s as a part of roadshow presentations of studios' biggest films in an effort to tear people away from their new television sets and proved highly successful. While the entire roadshow experience, which had these films debut in a very limited number of theaters around the country before gradually expanding, may be financially untenable with today's absurdly high budgets, reintroducing intermissions has the ability to invigorate the filmmakers, the theaters, the audiences, and the studios all in one fell swoop.

Blockbuster films show very little signs of curtailing their running times. Marvel, the current leader in the clubhouse, regularly puts out films hovering around the 150-minute mark, with their most successful film, Avengers: Endgame (maybe you've heard of it), clocking in at a whopping three hours. Many critics grow frustrated at what they perceive as the Marvel formula, which pretty undeniably exists. By the end of some of these pictures, sometimes the audience can just get exhausted by the nonstop kineticism to the point of checking out of the movie. If they were to start utilizing intermissions in their films, the Marvel formula would require being shaken up. Placing a ten to fifteen minute break in the middle of your movie forces the filmmakers to adjust how and when to build to certain story elements, typically crafting a two or five act story instead of the standard three. As opposed to just leaving the audience wanting more with a post-credit teaser, they would have the opportunity to build in a cliffhanger as the lead in to the intermission, giving the audience a jolt of energy to speculate about waiting for the second half. An intermission allows for storytelling techniques regularly offered in theatrical stage settings and not cinematic ones, breathing new life into something that any second the audience could find stale.

As for theaters, intermissions provide an invaluable chance to do the one thing the theaters really have to do: sell more concessions. Certainly, there are people willing to miss part of a movie in order to get a refill on their popcorn or get a sudden craving for a box of Reese's Pieces, but opening a significant window to allow every person in the theater a perfect chance to possibly double down on their concession purchases could boost concession sales significantly. Multiplexes originally aided in squashing the roadshow presentations, with people more frequently heading to the theater to see what is playing rather than heading to a single film. That culture dramtically did a complete flip, because of more selective theater going and online ticket purchasing, so multiplexes now need to cater more to the crowd of people going to see something specific. Maximizing concessions is also the best way to directly impact the success of a movie theater and may aid in the overall improvement of the theater operations.

Audiences benefit in a number of ways from an intermission. Most practically, no longer does one really need to stress about missing crucial scenes in a movie because they need to use the restroom. While that may seem like a small thing, we have become so accustomed to the pause button on our remotes that adequately preparing oneself to not be able to use the bathroom for three hours could be tricky for a lot of people, especially for those with medical issues. That predetermined bathroom break allows audience members to relax a tiny bit, so they aren't holding it in for the last hour of the movie worried they will not be privy to the best part. Along the same lines, the intermission also makes these ever expanding running times feel less daunting. While many are perfectly content to watch seven hours straight of a television show in one sitting, something about the one big chunk of three or so hours freezes people. With an intermission, a three-hour movie could instead play more digestibly as two back to back 90-minute episodes to align with more modern viewing habits.

Also, intermissions, in a strange way, feel fancy. They give us the impression that what we are seeing is so important that we just need a break in the middle to collect our thoughts. A brief interlude to hobnob generates a special atmosphere currently held exclusively by the traditional theater. Instead of leaning over to the person your with to ask a question about what is happening in the movie, you have designated time to hash things out and check the temperature of everyone's feelings about what you all have seen so far. You also now have a time slot where using your phone for something becomes perfectly acceptable and not distracting to everyone else around you.

For the studios, films with intermissions really only play as well as they do in a theatrical setting. At home, you'd probably just skip forward to the next section of the movie, unconcerned with that allotted intermission time and continue to pause wherever you see fit. All these benefits require a cinema, and in an era where theatrical exhibition grows scarier, the knowledge of not being able to replicate that experience at home on a streaming service could boost those box office numbers, however slightly, and further show the future viability of that business.

In recent years, only Quentin Tarantino's western chamber piece The Hateful Eight embraced the intermission in any kind of notable way. Tarantino opted to recreate the entire roadshow experience, with an overture and entr'acte, souvenir programs, and projecting it exclusively in 70mm in a small amount of theaters. Later, the film expanded to wide release, eliminating all of these extra features, even that intermission. While certainly a noble effort in that recreation, perhaps a one room western was not the best test subject to spring on the moviegoing public to see if this was a viable option, even though the execution of these concepts were done quite well in The Hateful Eight.

To really gauge how everyone would feel about this would have to be something akin to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever announcing it has a 185-minute running time including a fifteen minute intermission. Of course, this scenario is purely hypothetical, but if that announcement was made, would that not give the film a sense of grandeur and import to excite filmgoers? The sequel to Black Panther is going to be a blockbuster phenomenon regardless, but something that high profile executing an intermission successfully would undoubtedly open the door for more films to be made capitalizing on the format's success, to the point where you may give films that air of being an event that slowly has drifted away from cinema as culture gets flattened out.

Some of the greatest films ever made, from Lawrence of Arabia to West Side Story, feel as grand as they do not just because of their on-screen size and scope, but because their intermissions give people time to digest what they have just watched and a time to breathe amongst what could be overwhelming epicness. Their unique filmic structures allow them to stick out from the crowd of thousands upon thousands upon thousands of traditional three act films. In a time of crisis for the movie business, taking a chance to recapture this tactic would be a success even if it just worked half as well as it did in the 1950s and 1960s. Of course, there's always the chance people revile the intermission, but you have to be willing to at least try it first before knowing its impact.

