In 2019, what started as a crowdfunded project became a fully realized film when In Search of Darkness, directed by David Weiner, was released. It was another in a long line of documentaries that gather horror's biggest names to talk about the history of the genre in TV and cinema. Where In Search of Darkness set itself apart in such a familiar formula was how in depth it went. That first film was a whopping 264 minutes long, and became a favorite for hardcore horror fans. This led to In Search of Darkness: Part II in 2020, which focused more on the practical effects of the '80s, and 2022's In Search of Darkness: Part III, a celebration of straight-to-video horror.

Now comes the next installment, available for purchase on digital. In Search of Darkness: 1990-1994 is maybe the most important in the franchise so far because it centers its attention on an often overlooked era of the genre. If horror is your jam, you'll love this entry just as much as the others. If you're a casual fan, get ready to learn something new... as long as you have six hours to spare!

What Is 'In Search of Darkness: 1990-1994' About?