Are you a horror fan? Do you like documentaries? If the answer to both of those questions is yes, then you'll be happy to know about the existence of the documentary In Search of Darkness. It currently has two parts, and the third and final part not only has a trailer but is also available for pre-order now, as reported by Bloody Disgusting.

The trailer for In Search of Darkness: Part III takes people through a five-minute odyssey of the gruesome blood, guts, and gore 80s horror has to offer, featuring snippets of commentary and thoughts about 80s horror from horror icons like Robert Englund (Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise) John Carpenter (director of The Thing), Cassandra Peterson (Elvira, Mistress of the Dark), and Adrienne Barbeau (Creepshow). Though a little longer than the average trailer, it's meant to give people a taste of what Part III will bring.

The documentary runs for a span of five hours, and focuses on the hidden gems and straight-to-video horror classics that are all but forgotten by the general population, but hold a special place in the heart of horror fans. As a cool side note, all the films in part three were chosen by the In Search of Darkness community over a year-long voting and selection period. Part three features 39 new actors giving interviews and anecdotes, including Dee Wallace (The Howling, Cujo, Critters), and returning icons like Englund, Linnea Quigley (The Return of the Living Dead, Night of the Demons), Tom Savini (special effects on Friday the 13th and Day of the Dead), and Doug Bradley (the Hellraiser franchise).

In Search of Darkness, a documentary love letter to the horror genre, initially began as a Kickstarter campaign and met its funding goal in two days before moving over to Indiegogo. In Search of Darkness, executive produced by Robin Block of CreatorVC Studios and written and directed by David A. Weiner, was released in 2019 and explores the impact the horror genre had during the 1980s, featuring interviews and anecdotes with horror icons from the 80s and from today.

The second part, written and directed by Weiner and released in 2020, focuses on more of the obscure B grade horror movies, and features four hours of new interviews. Focusing on this in In Search of Darkness: Part II was important to Weiner, as he mentioned in an interview with Forbes, that "we [horror fans] all love these films [B grade horror movies] for different reasons and we all acknowledge that while The Shining might be the cream of the crop, Chopping Mall still has a place in our hearts." With all the goodies parts one and two had, part three looks to have more of the same horror-filled goodies in store for the community and for horror fans.

You can pre-order In Search of Darkness: Part III, at the website 80s Horror Doc until October 31, with an estimated shipping date of January 2023 and a digital release date of November 2022. You can also purchase parts one and two individually, or purchase all three of them together in a set. If you want to watch parts one and two right now, you can check them out on the horror streaming site Shudder. Be sure to watch the trailer for part three below: