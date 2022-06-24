Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for In the Dark. In today’s ever-changing entertainment landscape, The CW firmly holds its long-standing ground as the network where the scripts are dialogue-heavy, the special effects are sparse, and there is nary a cut to commercial that doesn’t feel urgently suspenseful. This formulaic yet undoubtedly effective writing style is used to its utmost advantage with In the Dark, currently airing its fourth and final season. A completely serialized CW drama taking after the complex, series-long payoffs and plot twists that made up the early 2000s UPN/WB hit Veronica Mars¸ In the Dark is a prime example of a downward spiral narrative that repeatedly tortures its characters with unfortunate coincidences and unfairly devastating consequences.

RELATED: 'In the Dark' Cancelled After Four Seasons at The CW

Thematically, the series shares much in common with its contemporaries Ozark and Search Party but differs in its reluctance to descend into purely irreverent territory. Following a group of twenty-something Guide Dog facility employees who become unwittingly embroiled in a life of crime, In the Dark manages to subvert the usual trappings of other offerings on its network. It achieves this through increasingly dark storylines and distressing sideways character development. Seasons 2 and 3 saw the burgeoning of a wicked antagonist in the form of Josh (Theodore Bhat), who makes it his life’s mission to see Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) “rot in prison for the rest of her life.” Josh’s addiction to seeing Murphy suffer mirrors that of the viewers who tune in week after week to watch these love-to-hate and hate-to-love characters get dragged through the mud.

Image Via The CW

Up until Josh, most of the antagonism towards Murphy was circumstantial. Throughout seasons 1 and 2, Nia (Nicki Micheaux) and Josiah (Maurice Compte) had the Guiding Hope crew entangled in the drug smuggling and money laundering worlds. Detective Dean Riley (Rich Sommer) was intentionally trying to mislead Murphy to conceal the truth behind the murder of Tyson Parker (Thamela Mpumlwana). Yet, Josh presents an altogether different beast: a pure, seething, unique hatred for every core of Murphy’s being. In this sense, Josh can be seen as a personification of the downward spiral.

Throughout Season 2, Murphy repeatedly lies to Josh as he audits Guiding Hope. Murphy’s deception of Josh is twofold—she not only lies to him but takes advantage of his loss of eyesight. In the Season 2 finale, Josh finally connects the dots and comes to the realization that Murphy has been using him to cover up Guiding Hope’s affiliation with Nia. He views Murphy’s deceit as so reprehensible that at the beginning of Season 3, he becomes a consultant with the Chicago P.D. to assist Gene with tracking her down. (It should be noted that the Season 3-4 iteration of Josh has not been received favorably by the series’ fans, perhaps most profoundly evidenced by the current sixth Google Search Suggestion for his character: “Josh In the Dark Annoying”)

The treatment of Murphy’s case by Josh, Gene (Matt Murray), and Sarah (Ana Ayora) throughout Season 3 is, of course, irrational. Through Josh’s actions, it is made abundantly clear to the audience that he is unhinged and severely unfit to be working the case. However, Gene and Sarah don’t seem to fully realize this until the beginning of Season 4. In Season 4, Episode 1 “Bail’s In Your Court,” Gene and Sarah are investigating a new street drug dubbed “Bolt.” Josh continues to drone on about Murphy, attempting to pull out all the stops to make sure she goes down in court. Gene and Sarah, having moved on to the next case, finally acknowledge Josh’s Murphy obsession as a conflict of interest. In this case, Gene and Sarah are acting as the audience's surrogates. Their dismissal of Josh’s musings is an acknowledgment that his character has truly gone off the rails and is dwelling in his own little crazed universe. Yet there is a moment in Season 4, Episode 2, “No Cane Do,” that harshly exemplifies the sadistic role of the viewer in a downward spiral narrative.

Image Via The CW

While in prison, Murphy is stabbed by Nia’s associate, Sam (Cortni Vaughn Joyner). Josh, stalking Murphy on a prison cam, rushes down to the prison and scolds the guards, yelling at them to make sure Murphy doesn’t die because “she can’t get off that easy.” In Josh’s twisted narrative, he is the writer of Murphy’s downward spiral, making sure that her story goes on and on so that she can continue to suffer. He uses his sociopathic obsession with Murphy to accurately predict that she is involved in the prison drug trade. Gene and Sarah’s eventual revelation that Josh was correct in this assumption is enough to re-assert Josh’s narrative that Murphy is an evil, drug-dealing murderer.

What separates In the Dark from other downward spirals is its lack of irreverent ambiguity in its main characters’ motivations. The initial premise of In the Dark centered around Murphy’s persistent drive to solve Tyson’s murder. Murphy’s tenacity was pure in nature, as Tyson saved her life when she was attacked. As shown through flashbacks, Murphy and Tyson’s friendship is clearly Murphy’s most positive connection in her life. There is a mutual respect of the two that seems to transcend the passive-aggressive quips that Murphy doles out on a regular basis to just about everyone else. These moments make the viewer more invested in Murphy, which ultimately fosters an addiction of sorts when watching her stumble through the mess she continuously finds herself in. Once that connection is formed the viewer is hooked, tuning in each week and wondering if Murphy has finally dug herself out of this hole.

Image Via The CW

This depiction of Murphy at her warmest and most genuine lends itself to a “nature vs. nurture” debate. Murphy and the Guiding Hope crew are “forced” to make so many split-second life or death decisions throughout the series that it seems as though the plot is unilaterally stacked against them. There are plenty of moments that blatantly exemplify this (for example, a scene in which a blind Murphy enters the woods as the camera zooms in on a sign designating it as a deer hunting zone). There is, of course, the main presiding factor in Murphy’s embattled psyche: the progressive loss of her vision to near-total blindness at a young age.

After Murphy’s final, cathartic encounter with Jess at the end of Season 3, she seems to attain a temporary level of numb, unwavering confidence. The snappy deflection in her confrontations with Josh at the end of Season 3 and the beginning of Season 4 can be interpreted as her finally confronting this unseen, insidious force that has been plaguing her. With the revelation that the current season of In the Dark is, in fact, its last, one can only hope that the Guiding Hope crew will get “Annoying” Josh off their back to finally break the vicious downward spiral that continues to plague them.