Following a limited European release, Amber Heard-led American-Italian thriller In the Fire is set to terrify audiences across the United States this October. The movie centers on Grace Burnham, a psychiatrist determined to treat a disturbed young boy residing at a remote plantation. Grace believes a mental condition plagues the boy, while the local priest is certain something supernatural is to blame. In the Fire serves as Heard's first movie appearance since the defamation trial that gripped the nation last summer, and here at Collider, we've gathered everything we know so far about her upcoming project.

When and Where Can You Watch 'In the Fire'?

In the Fire had its world premiere in Italy on June 24, 2023, before going on to have a limited release across Italy on September 14, 2023.

We can confirm In the Fire will be available to wider audiences in the United States on October 13, 2023. The movie will be released in select theaters, as well as digitally and on-demand on the aforementioned date. Regarding where exactly you can expect to stream In the Fire, the movie's distribution company, Saban, leads us to speculate In the Fire will likely hit Hulu. You can watch the Saban Films Network as part of Hulu's excellent movie collection with monthly plans starting at $7.99.

Is There a Trailer for 'In the Fire'?

Entertainment Tonight released a trailer for In the Fire on their official YouTube channel in September 2023. The one-and-a-half-minute-long preview offers a brief - and hair-raising - peek into youngster Martin's early life and poses the all-important question: is Martin mentally unsound, or is something supernatural at play? When Grace arrives at the plantation, she's shocked to learn the boy is kept under lock and key. Nicolas explains that when Martin was mere months old, the Lord demanded that Martin be exorcized to rid him of the devil. However, Nicolas tells Grace he ultimately refused to submit Martin to this shocking religious demand, leading the angry locals to blame the boy for all the misfortune their village has suffered since his birth. Additionally, the trailer teases that while much of Martin's behavior points to symptoms of a mental condition, some of his abilities go far beyond the realm of the explainable.

What Is 'In the Fire' About?

In the Fire is an American-Italian thriller exploring the theme of science versus religion. Set in the 1890s, the movie follows Doctor Grace Burnham as she arrives at a remote plantation to treat a disturbed young boy, Martin. Immediately upon her arrival, Grace is outraged by Martin's poor quality of life, and in a time when psychiatry is an unknown, bizarre concept to the general populace, she attempts to get to the bottom of why Martin behaves the way he does. Soon, however, Grace comes to learn that treating Martin is not something a local priest approves of. The priest believes Martin - the wielder of exceptional and inexplicable abilities - is the devil and should therefore be subjected to an exorcism instead.

Who's In the Cast of 'In the Fire'?

Amber Heard (Aquaman) stars as Doctor Grace Burnham, alongside Lorenzo McGovern Zaini (Christmas Thieves) as the troubled youngster Martin Marquez and Luca Calvani (The Man from U.N.C.L.E.) as Father Antonio. Joining them is Eduardo Noriega (Vantage Point) as Nicolas Marquez, Sophie Amber (The Wrecker) as Isabelle, Yari Gugliucci (Cargo) as Father Gavira, and Ernesto Molina Samperio in his feature film debut as Andres.

What Is the Background of 'In the Fire'?

In the Fire marks Amber Heard's first movie appearance since the infamous trial between her and her ex-husband, Hollywood's Johnny Depp, in the summer of 2022. Ultimately, Heard was found liable for defaming Depp, while Depp was found liable for unsavory comments his lawyer made about Heard. The trail gained worldwide attention last year, and in recent months a Depp v. Heard Netflix documentary was released.

In the year since the trial, Heard has left acting and now resides in Spain. While some sources are reporting In the Fire serves as Heard's final movie appearance, we can confirm that Heard will return as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is currently in post-production.

Who Made 'In the Fire'?

In the Fire is directed and written by Conor Allyn (No Man's Land) and co-written by Pascal Borno (Children of the Corn) and Silvio Muraglia (After the Wedding). The trio also serves as producers alongside Monika Bacardi (To the Bone), Harry Finkel (Call Me by Your Name), Alain Gillissen (Killing Season), Andrea Iervolino (Tell It Like a Woman), Danielle Maloni (2047: Sights of Death), and Andrea Zoso (Tale of Tales). Matt Bendo (A Dog Cried Wolf), Gianni Cigna (Tequila & Bonetti), and Simone Moglie (Eddie & Sunny) serve as the movie's cinematographers.

More Movies Like 'In the Fire' That You Can Watch Right Now

The Wonder (2022) - A psychological period drama set in the 1860s, The Wonder takes the theme of science versus religion to a whole new level. Florence Pugh stars as English nurse Lib Wright, sent to a remote village in Ireland to closely observe a miraculous young girl, Anna (Kila Lord Cassidy). Anna has garnered attention in her small community due to her claims that she does not need to eat, and instead survives by consuming "manna from Heaven". The educated Lib, however, suspects these claims are bogus and struggles with her troubles while trying to ensure the quickly declining girl's survival.

The Omen (2006) - After suffering a heartbreaking tragedy, Robert (Liev Schreiber) and Katherine Thorn (Julia Stiles) adopt an orphaned newborn boy, naming the child Damien (Seamus Davey-Fitzpatrick). For the first five years of Damien's life, all is well. However, when Robert is promoted and the Thorns settle in London, disturbing events begin to happen. Soon, Robert meets Father Brennan (Pete Postlethwaite), a witness at Damien's birth. The priest tells Robert that his son is the devil - and the devil must die.

The Exorcist (1973) - When 12-year-old Regan MacNeil (Linda Blair) suddenly becomes unwell and starts exhibiting violent behavior, her mother, Chris (Ellen Burstyn), is torn between whether science or religion is the best way to help her daughter. Chris submits Regan to numerous medical tests which show the youngster to be in perfect physical health, so Chris calls upon her last resort: Father Damien (Jason Miller), a priest currently suffering a crisis of faith. The most popular movie depicting child possession of all time, The Exorcist turns 50 this year, and a direct sequel is now playing on the big screen..

