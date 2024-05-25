The Big Picture In the Flesh is a captivating zombie story that delves deep into society's prejudice against the undead, mirroring real-life issues.

The show explores themes of acceptance, redemption, and personal identity, challenging viewers to empathize with the "monsters."

Through metaphors of queer struggles and mental illness, In the Flesh offers a poignant and thought-provoking take on humanity and society.

Monster stories are never just about the monsters. Ghosts can be pretty good stand-ins for the past, while big creatures such as Godzilla may represent the destruction wreaked by war and atomic warfare. As for zombies, well, it almost always comes back to mob mentality or how society collapses in the face of an uncontrollable epidemic. You know, that old diatribe about how humans are the real monsters and whatnot. However, what happens when the monsters aren't monsters anymore? What happens when the risen return to society and start living among us? How would we feel? How would they feel? The 2013 BBC series In the Flesh might have answers to these questions.

It is very likely that you have never seen In the Flesh, even though the show is readily available on Prime Video, at least in the United States. With a 97% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 79 on Metacritic, the series is a critical darling. Alas, even though it got rave reviews, it didn't lure enough viewers, leading to it getting canceled after its second season. Still, with a total of nine episodes, In the Flesh more than deserves to be watched, both for its themes and just for being an amazing horror story, quite unlike any other.

In the Flesh A British supernatural drama that delves into the lives of formerly deceased individuals who have been treated and reintegrated into society. The narrative centers on a young man coming back to his community, where he struggles with societal rejection and personal redemption in a world prejudiced against him and others like him. Release Date June 6, 2013 Creator Dominic Mitchell Cast Luke Newberry , Harriet Cains , Marie Critchley , Steve Cooper , Emily Bevan , Kevin Sutton , Stephen Thompson , Gerrard Thompson Main Genre Horror Seasons 2 Creator(s) Dominic Mitchell

What Is 'In the Flesh' About?

Created by Dominic Mitchell, In the Flesh is, as you've probably guessed by now, a zombie story. However, you really shouldn't use the z word to refer to its undead characters, and not just because the show, like many others of its kind, has its own name for those that have risen from the grave. In the world of In the Flesh, those who suffer from Partially Deceased Syndrome (PDS) are a disenfranchised minority who have to prove every day that they have a right to a second life despite all the things that they have done in their previously untreated state. Now under the effect of a new drug, Neurotryptiline, they can rejoin society, but the problem is that their presence isn't necessarily welcome by all. Granted, this description might sound a little too absurd to be true. It's also possible that it is giving you some Warm Bodies vibes, or even bringing back memories of True Blood. However, rest assured that In the Flesh more than makes its premise work and that the show is far from concerned with human-monster romance.

Instead, In the Flesh turns its attention to the loving bonds that emerge between its undead characters. Sure, initially, the plot centers on protagonist Kieren Walker (Luke Newberry) as he returns home after being successfully treated with Neurotryptiline to parents who cannot properly face the fact that their son is no longer living. With his pale, veiny face covered with foundation and his blank eyes carefully disguised with brown contacts, he puts on a show of pretending to eat food and sleep as he did before in order to avoid making his mother uncomfortable. His efforts are not enough to grant him acceptance, though. In the town of Roarton, PDS sufferers, medicated or not, are not welcome. And, so, Kieren is forced to hide in his home as others like him are hunted down and murdered in cold blood by members of the Human Volunteer Force (HVF), an organization of which his young sister, Jem (Bridgerton's Harriet Cains), is a proud member.

But things change for Kieren when he runs into Amy (Emily Bevan) during a clandestine outing. A fellow PDS patient with whom he used to hunt back in his untreated state, Amy has a more open approach to her undeadness. An admirer of the Undead Prophet, a radical PDS rights activist group that is growing in popularity online, she goes out without make-up and stares with defiance at those who dare treat her like less than a person. Soon after being reunited with Amy, Kieren learns of the return of Rick (David Walmsley), a close friend with whom he had developed a romantic relationship back when they were alive. Killed in Afghanistan, Rick is also the son of HVF commander Bill Macy (Steve Evets), who is in complete denial about his undead state.

'In the Flesh' Explores the Dangers of Being Queer in a Small, Conservative Community

Image via BBC

Through Kieren's relationship with Rick, as well as through his relationship with Roarton as a whole, In the Flesh examines the perils of being queer in a small, conservative community. The undead are stand-ins for LGBTQ+ people — focusing mainly on the G part of the acronym. And the series is not very subtle about it, either. In a given scene, Kieren's well-intentioned father, Steve (Steve Cooper), literally shoves his son inside a closet to keep him far from the view of visitors. The local preacher makes speeches against PDS sufferers, and the HVF forces those who house any undead to out them. By having served in the army, and thus being covered in a very masculine kind of heroism, Rick avoids being associated with others like him and even goes as far as verbally claiming that he is different from them, reminiscent of internalized homophobia. When Bill prompts Rick to kill Kieran, it reads as if he is telling his son to suppress a part of himself.

Explored through the three episodes of Season 1, this theme continues to be at the center of the show throughout the six installments of Season 2, released in 2014. In the series' second run, the scope of the story is expanded to include national politics and a new religious figure, a follower of the Undead Prophet by the name of Simon (Emmett J. Scanlan). A charismatic leader, Simon becomes part of Kieren's life and encourages him to stop pretending to be alive and to stop wearing his mask in favor of those who hate him. In essence, he helps Kieren embrace his identity. And since In the Flesh is not a show that leaves its commentary to subtext and metaphor alone, a pitfall that many speculative fiction stories can't seem to avoid, Kieren and Simon strike up a romance as well.

'In the Flesh' Also Delves Into the Topic of Mental Illness

Close

But despite being explicit with what it wants to say, like many stories of its kind, In the Flesh can also invite other readings. The prejudice that the PDS sufferers encounter as they return home may also be akin to what refugees face as they are brought into a new community, The lack of understanding surrounding what the undead can and cannot do might serve as a pretty decent parallel to living with a disability. However, perhaps the second best way of looking at In the Flesh is to concentrate on what the show has to say about mental illness.

Those with PDS are, of course, similar to psychiatric patients in many ways. In an untreated state, they can pose a threat to themselves and others, and there is much reluctance from those around them when it comes to dealing with the symptoms of the syndrome. While Bill's inability to see his son as an undead might be read as homophobia, he can also be seen as a chauvinist father who sees depression or other illnesses of the sort as a sign of weakness. This way of viewing things is supported by the series again through Kieren's storyline: having killed himself after receiving news of Rick's death, Kieren is clearly less than thrilled to be alive. His mother's discomfort at his undead presence is also her discomfort with having a son who is suicidal. Jem's rage towards him stems both from the fact that he used to eat other people's brains and the fact that he didn't even bother to leave her a note.

In a way, Kieren's presence in the world of In the Flesh also functions as an absence. To his parents and his sister, he's the child and the brother that they lost, a walking, talking symbol of grief that oddly doubles as a second chance. To himself, his new shot at life is marked by the dual desire of being dead and of being alive but without all the pain — a pain that is intensified by the memories of what he did back when he was untreated. It's all extremely melancholic, and the greyish visuals of the settings and the outfits do nothing to counter this impression. In the Flesh is not the kind of monster show that scares you; there are no exhilarating action sequences à la Train to Busan. Instead, it drives you into the depths of your soul and forces you to ponder your existence. It is a sad horror story, but that is precisely what makes it so beautiful.

In the Flesh is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

