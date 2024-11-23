Guy Ritchie’s upcoming action thriller In the Grey has been unexpectedly pulled from its original January 17, 2025 release date, with Lionsgate announcing that the film isn’t finished yet and won’t be ready for its planned debut. The sudden delay is a disaster for fans of Ritchie’s fast-paced, stylish storytelling and his incredible star-studded cast, which includes Henry Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Eiza González, so now we're left wondering just how long we'll have to wait to see the finished product.

The movie brings Ritchie back together with Cavill, who worked with the director on The Man from U.N.C.L.E., and Cavill, who has also recently appeared in The Witcher and Argylle, is joined by Jake Gyllenhaal, who previously starred in The Covenant, another Ritchie-directed film, where he took on an action-heavy role. Eiza González, who has been seen in Baby Driver, Ambulance, and Godzilla vs. Kong, is also in the cast, having worked with Ritchie in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and the film’s story centers on two extraction specialists who are navigating a high-stakes mission to protect a senior negotiator, combining elements of action and suspense.

While the delay to the film is disappointing, as anyone who loves the chaotic nature of Ritchie's most visceral movies knows, the man can make magic when he's got the time to do it. If it isn't ready, it isn't ready. and we'll look forward to seeing it when it is.

What Else Has Guy Ritchie Been Up To?

Earlier this year, Ritchie released his WWII action comedy based on an incredible true story, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. The film puts Cavill in the shoes of the bearded and burly Gus March-Phillipps, the leader of the titular espionage and sabotage group founded by Winston Churchill and Ian Fleming, which had the unenviable — or perhaps it was enviable — task of undercutting the war effort of the Nazis through subterfuge and sabotage, which eventually led to modern day black ops tactics. He and González were joined by Reacher star Alan Ritchson.

Ritchie also has Fountain of Youth which will feature John Krasinski and Natalie Portman as leads with González also on board for her third consecutive Ritchie film alongside Domhnall Gleeson and Arian Moayed. In The Grey no longer has a release date but be sure to stay tuned to Collider in the meantime for more updates on the delayed project.