This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

At the Lionsgate panel at CinemaCon, we finally learned when director Guy Ritchie's next feature will hit the big screen. Announced last year out of Cannes, the then-untitled In the Greywas announced as the action comedy veteran's next big project with a handful of regular collaborators reuniting with him for the occasion, including The Covenant star Jake Gyllenhaal and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare alums Henry Cavill and Eiza González. The film is now set to bow in theaters on January 17, 2025, and is currently in post-production as it gears up for release early next year.

Little was known about In the Grey to this point, but Ritchie and Cavill were both in attendance at the convention to offer a first look at what's to come in the project. It's set to follow "a group who operates in the middle of criminality and the law" with Cavill, Gyllenhaal, and González joining forces in the search for billions of dollars in stolen cash. Further plot details are being kept under wraps, but it sounds like prime Ritchie material with a humorous edge and plenty of action as it follows its larger-than-life protagonists on their daring mission.