Thanks to his recent work in Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy has cemented himself as one of the most talented stars on the planet. But, nearly 10 years ago, he teamed up with two Marvel stars for an underrated sea adventure that has finally found its streaming niche. Murphy stars alongside Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland in In the Heart of the Sea, the tragic survival biopic that has been climbing the Max global streaming charts. The film currently sits ahead of Get Hard, the comedy flick starring Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart, and Bad Boys for Life, the third film in Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's action franchise. In the Heart of the Sea also stars Brendan Gleeson and currently sits at a 42% score from critics and a 54% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Charles Leavitt, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver all wrote the script for In the Heart of the Sea, which is based on the novel of the same name by Nathaniel Philbrick. Ron Howard directed the film, which he followed just a few years after with Solo: A Star Wars Story, the Star Wars spin-off film starring Alden Ehrenreich as the titular character of Han Solo and Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian. Howard is also famous for his work on Ransom, the 1996 Mel Gibson film that also stars Gary Sinise, and A Beautiful Mind, the 2001 psychological drama starring Russell Crowe. Howard has also been tapped to direct Eden, an upcoming thriller with a star-studded cast led by Jude Law and Ana de Armas, with Vanessa Kirby, Daniel Brühl, and Sydney Sweeney all playing roles.

What Have the ‘In the Heart of the Sea’ Stars Been in Lately?

Chris Hemsworth will next star opposite Mark Ruffalo in Crime 101, and he's also been confirmed to be working on Extraction 3. Holland has been tapped to star in Christopher Nolan's next film alongside Matt Damon, Zendaya, and Anne Hathaway, and he'll also feature with Zendaya in Spider-Man 4. Murphy will reprise his role as Jim in 28 Years Later, and he'll also star alongside Barry Keoghan and Rebecca Ferguson in the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie.

In the Heart of the Sea stars Cillian Murphy, Tom Holland, and Chris Hemsworth, and was directed by Ron Howard. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates. You can watch the film on Max globally and rent or purchase it on Prime Video in the United States.

