Cillian Murphy will always be known for his role as Jim in 28 Days Later, the iconic zombie horror thriller that is soon to receive a legacy sequel dubbed 28 Years Later, which he will also star in. However, he starred in another film alongside two Marvel veterans that will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year, and it’s celebrating by making a return to streaming charts. Murphy features opposite Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland in In the Heart of the Sea, the tragic sailing adventure that is currently charting on Netflix, sitting at #7 at the time of writing. In the Heart of the Sea earned scores of 42% from critics and 54% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and it grossed only $94 million at the box office against a $100 million budget, making it a major flop.

Charles Leavitt, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver penned the screenplay for In the Heart of the Sea, which is based on the novel by Nathaniel Philbrick. Ron Howard also directed the film, which came three years before he ventured to A Galaxy Far, Far Away to helm Solo: A Star Wars Story, the Star Wars flick starring Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo. Howard is also known for his work on Inferno, the 2016 action thriller starring Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones, and he more recently worked with Colin Farrell and Paul Gleeson in Thirteen Lives. Howard has also been tapped to direct Eden, the upcoming thriller with a star-studded cast including Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, Daniel Brühl, and Sydney Sweeney. Eden is expected to be released later this year.

What’s Next for the Stars of ‘In the Heart of the Sea’?

In addition to reprising his role as Jim in 28 Years Later, Cillian Murphy will also star in The Immortal Man, an upcoming Peaky Blinders movie that also features Rebecca Ferguson and Barry Keoghan. As for Tom Holland, he’s been set to star in Christopher Nolan’s next movie at Universal, which will be a retelling of The Odyssey, and he will also return to Marvel with Spider-Man 4 from Destin Daniel Cretton, director of Shang-Chi. Chris Hemsworth will star alongside Mark Ruffalo in Crime 101, and he’ll also feature in Extraction 3 and an upcoming Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover movie.

In the Heart of the Sea on Netflix.

