In the Heart of the Sea is a film obsessed with the true legends that inspire fiction, which is ironic, considering Ron Howard's maritime epic itself is a fictionalized retelling of real historical events. Framed around a young Herman Melville (Ben Whishaw) desperate to learn the truth about the sinking of a famed whaling vessel, the Essex, the movie establishes its central tragedy's significance by linking the recollections of survivor Thomas Nickerson (Brendan Gleeson) to the creation of Melville's greatest classic, Moby Dick.

In reality, however, the film, currently experiencing a popular resurgence on Netflix, barely hits the true depths of its dark source material. While Howard's film beautifully adapts the Essex's final voyage, In the Heart of the Sea glosses over the horrifying aftermath of the ship's sinking, and in no way is this omission more apparent than with the underutilized character of Owen Coffin (Frank Dillane).

How Faithful Is Ron Howard's 'In the Heart of the Sea' to Historical Record?

In a broad sense, In the Heart of the Sea largely succeeds because of its visually spectacular recreation of the first leg of the Essex's journey, but the film also accurately reflects the true events leading up to and following the ship's sinking at the hands of a sperm whale. Just as Howard depicts in his film, the Essex was a longtime whaling vessel harbored in Nantucket that had a reputation for being lucky, and its final voyage was indeed helmed by first-time captain George Pollard (Benjamin Walker) and First Mate Owen Chase (Chris Hemsworth). Aside from providing Hemsworth with one of his most memorable movie roles outside the MCU, it was also Chase who convinced Pollard to keep the Essex in the water after the ship took a thrashing from an offshore storm, unwittingly keeping the Essex on course for its deadly run-in with catastrophe.

By comparison, Coffin's role in Howard's film is minor, though In the Heart of the Sea does take care to mention that he is Pollard's cousin and changes his first name to Henry — likely to avoid confusion with Hemsworth's first mate. This familial connection strengthens the film's examination of class dynamics aboard the Essex, highlighting Coffin's nepotistic connections as well as Pollard's aristocratic favor for his family, but the two subsequently fall out when Pollard decides to dangerously sail far out to sea to locate lucrative whale pods. Likewise, the character is entirely absent from the film's ending. After the Essex's survivors return to Nantucket, a pile of bones in Pollard's whaleboat is all that hints at Coffin's gruesome fate, and Nickerson concludes his retrospect with a hopeful anecdote about the future of Owen Chase.

Related Russell Crowe Gave His Most Emotional Performance In Ron Howard’s Inspiring Drama That Just Hit Netflix Crowe reunited with Howard to give his most emotional performance to date in the underrated boxing film 'Cinderella Man.'

In this regard, In the Heart of the Sea's portrayal of the Essex's voyage isn't outright inaccurate so much as it doesn't feel complete. While it's true that Howard's film does take specific liberties with historical fact, such as attributing Melville's inspiration to Nickerson instead of Chase's memoir, the movie doesn't give viewers a true sense of what Pollard's crew endured because it leaves out so many details about the sailors' return to Nantucket. While it's true that survivors huddled aboard three retrofitted whaleboats, these crafts weren't immediately separated. Instead, the sailors endured brutal conditions before making landfall on Henderson Island. Since this island contained little food, however, all but three of the sailors set out again for Easter Island, with this trip's dwindling supplies forcing all three boats to resort to cannibalism.

What Happened to 'In the Heart of the Sea's Owen Coffin in Real Life?