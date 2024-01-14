The Big Picture The adaptation of In the Heat of the Night as a TV show faced challenges due to the iconic status of the original film and the difficulties of finding the right actor for the lead role.

MGM Television struggled to launch successful TV shows based on its old movies, and the problems with In the Heat of the Night reflect the dysfunction within the company.

The chaotic leadership of Mark Burnett, as well as financial issues and corporate dealings, contributed to the failure of the In the Heat of the Night TV show.

In a mad dash to keep up with the gigantic Netflix’s of the world, every major TV company and streamer/channel embraced shows based on old movies or recognizable IPs more than ever before. Though TV shows based on movies had been common in the past (R.I.P. to the CBS Rush Hour procedural), it became especially normal to see press release announcements for such projects in the mid-to-late-2010s. A bevy of new streamers were looking to launch around 2019 to 2021 and needed high-profile programming for the occasion. Thus, the world was graced with TV shows based on productions ranging from Turner & Hooch to Fatal Attraction to American Gigolo, among many others. One proposed project that never actually happened in this trend? In the Heat of the Night, which was supposed to be rebooted as a TV show.

A 1967 film starring Sidney Poitier and Rod Steiger, the original In the Heat of the Night is a seminal motion picture still influencing pop culture to this very day. Trying to take that feature and turn it into a new TV show always seemed like a risky proposition — who would want to take over a role originated by Poitier? To boot, this was a much older movie than most other features adapted for current streaming shows (which largely looked to 1980s or 90s cinema for source material). Would audiences be chomping at the bit for this adaptation? We’ll never know for sure, because for a slew of various reasons, In the Heat of the Night never got off the ground as a modern-day TV show.

In the Heat of the Night A Black Philadelphia police detective is mistakenly suspected of a local murder while passing through a racially hostile Mississippi town, and after being cleared is reluctantly asked by the police chief to investigate the case. Release Date August 2, 1967 Director Norman Jewison Cast Sidney Poitier , Rod Steiger , Warren Oates , Lee Grant , Larry Gates , James Patterson Runtime 109 Genres Crime , Documentary , Drama , Mystery , Thriller

MGM Announces an 'In the Heat of the Night' TV Series

In January 2017, MGM Television announced that an In the Heat of the Night TV show was in development, with the project being set in the modern-day world. Joe Robert Cole, fresh off his work on the acclaimed People vs. O.J. Simpson miniseries, would be writing this adaptation. This news came a few years after another attempt to get In the Heat of the Night realized as a modern-day prestige show on Showtime, an endeavor that enlisted The Help director Tate Taylor to be the primary creative voice of the affair. Taylor would still be involved in this adaptation, but Cole would now be leading the creative team on this show, which did not have a network attached to air it.

In the Heat of the Night came as MGM Television was rocketing back to life thanks to hits like Teen Wolf, Vikings, and Fargo. Two of those shows were based on old titles from MGM's vast library of movies, which provided a bit of a direction for where the division wanted to take its small-screen ambitions. It was time to embrace old MGM features and turn them into modern-day prestige shows. The same year that In the Heat of the Night was announced, Get Shorty premiered on Epix (now known as MGM+) while 2017 also saw MGM publicly announcing that it would be drastically expanding its annual output of TV shows. Inevitably, TV adaptations of classic MGM movies would be making up a good chunk of that expansion.

Some of those grander ambitions never quite came to fruition, as MGM Television struggled to get many new TV shows based on its old movies off the ground. The ones that did (like the internet miniseries Stargate Origins or the CBS procedural Clarice) didn't last very long and quickly faded from the public consciousness. In the middle of all this turmoil, there were never any updates on In the Heat of the Night, with Cole moving on to other major creative endeavors. Hollywood and MGM as a studio have often been so quick to exploit any recognizable IP…what was it that made In the Heat of the Night impossible to crack as a modern TV show?

The 'In the Heat of the Night' Show Reflected the Troubles With MGM Television

Close

In hindsight, the problems with In the Heat of the Night likely reflect the issues with MGM Television in recent years more than anything else. Tragically, many of those issues stemmed from the top of the division. In December 2015, Mark Burnett became the president of MGM Television as part of a five-year contract with the studio. Burnett's string of lucrative reality TV shows (including Survivor) likely made him seem like an ideal pick for this job. By November 2020, The Hollywood Reporter published a lengthy piece exploring how Burnett's time at MGM Television had largely been a nightmare thanks to the executive’s allegedly toxic behavior towards employees.

Burnett’s alleged alienation of key creative people had led to MGM Television struggling to launch further hit shows in the wake of successes like Fargo and The Handmaid’s Tale (both crafted before Burnett took over the division). In hindsight, it’s a near-certainty that In the Heat of the Night was one of many MGM Television projects that got caught up in all the chaos that stemmed from Burnett running the company. So few major scripted shows got made under Burnett’s watch, it’s no shocker that an In the Heat of the Night TV show would fail to get off the ground. Further corporate shenanigans, like MGM’s erratic financial state as an independent entity and the Amazon purchase of MGM, also undoubtedly played a part in limiting the opportunities for this show to exist.

Then there’s the big elephant in the room when it came to In the Heat of the Night, which was how to make a TV show that could follow in the footsteps of such a classic motion picture. What actor would want to inhabit a role made famous by Sidney Poitier? While there had been previously an In the Heat of the Night TV show that ran for seven seasons on NBC, that original 1967 movie was still what everyone thinks about when you mention the name Virgil Tibbs. Breaking this proposed show down, it kind of sounded like a no-win scenario; In the Heat of the Night isn’t gargantuan enough that it’s attached to a swarm of modern-day merchandising, yet it’s still famous enough to cast a wide shadow on any potential reboot. With so many variables working against it, it’s no wonder the creative team behind In the Heat of the Night opted to move on to other productions.

In the Heat of the Night is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video