Ahead of Its First Trailer, ‘In the Heights’ Stars Share Five New Clips

Today is a big day to live In the Heights. The upcoming musical extravaganza, based on the acclaimed Broadway hit from Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, dropped its first poster, building up buzz for the first trailer being released tomorrow. And now, the film’s creators, from Miranda to director Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) to stars Leslie Grace, Dascha Polanco, and Anthony Ramos have taken to Twitter and dropped some new footage on our laps. How much anticipation can we handle? Do the heights never end?!

The new footage shared is an appealing mix of eye-popping footage — equal parts dance and narrative components — with brief soundbites on what the project means to each person. “The best thing we did was cast this bunch,” says Chu. Miranda agrees: “I can’t wait for the world to fall in love with them.” And every actor gushes over the importance and relevance of this particular story, with Jimmy Smits saying, “I think the film is definitely gonna resonate with audiences. It’s something special and beautiful.” One thing’s for sure — these artists are not throwing away their shot. Whoops, wrong show!

Check out the clips from In the Heights from its stars and creator’s social media accounts below. For more on the upcoming musical film, dropping in theatres June 26, 2020, check out the film’s first poster. Plus, our interviews with star Melissa Barrera and director Chu. And stay tuned tomorrow for the official first trailer.

From the creator of “Hamilton” and director of “Crazy Rich Asians” comes the movie event of Summer 2020. Get ready… #InTheHeightsMovie trailer drops mañana! pic.twitter.com/dqLwHO8tRQ — In The Heights Movie (@intheheights) December 11, 2019

Benny + Nina. The dreamers. 💜 #InTheHeightsMovie trailer drops TOMORROW and I have officially lost all emotional composure😩🙏🏽✨ pic.twitter.com/2cjRbp4Qfy — Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace) December 11, 2019

Yooo dímelo! Straight outta Washington Heights! Latinos stand up!💅💋 #InTheHeightsMovie trailer drops tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/tQM1cDDZtY — Dascha Polanco (@SheIsDash) December 11, 2019