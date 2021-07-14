Sing-a-long to 'In the Heights' in the comfort of your own home!

In the Heights brought joy to many and now, the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical is heading to 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 31. The movie stars Anthony Ramos, Jimmy Smits, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz, and more, with incredible songs like "96,000," "Paciencia Y Fe," "Breathe," and "It Won't Be Long Now." Directed by Crazy Rich Asians' Jon M. Chu, now fans of one of the summer's best movies can revisit this story as often as possible.

In the Heights tells the story of a block in Washington Heights struggling to stay alive, centered around Ramos' Usnavi, a bodega owner who dreams of more than just his shop in New York City.

With a catchy soundtrack, vibrant musical numbers, and a fantastic fast, In the Heights is a celebration of life, more than anything, and is a beautiful movie in general.

The 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray for In the Heights will feature sing-a-longs for both the title song "In the Heights," and "96,000." In addition to that, the release will also include a series of special features about the making of the film. Under the title "Paciencia y Fe," this series of bonus materials will include features entitled "Making in the Heights," "When You're Home," Hundreds of Stories," "Alza La Bandera/Raise the Flag," "Wepa!," "That Music in the Air," and "Who Keeps our Legacies." The DVD release of In the Heights will only include the special feature, "Alza La Bandera/Raise the Flag."

In the Heights will be available to rent on digital platforms on July 30, while the 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD versions of the film will be available on August 31. Check out the covers for the physical In the Heights releases below.

