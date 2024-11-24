Adapting a musical theater behemoth like Wicked is a mammoth task; after all, there is a reason it has taken decades for a screen adaptation. It's no wonder that the tall order ended up going to Jon M. Chu, as he already proved his credentials with his 2020 screen adaptation of In The Heights. The Tony Award-winning musical was the debut musical from Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and is set in Washington Heights, a neighborhood in New York City. Both the stage show and the movie are a celebration of community and culture, set in the buildup and aftermath of a blackout. There is no weak link within its ensemble cast, which includes Melissa Barrera (proving she is more than just a scream queen), Anthony Ramos, Leslie Grace, Corey Hawkins, and Stephanie Beatriz. Bursting with life and energy, Chu proved that he could capture the spectacle of Broadway on the big screen. As his adaptation of Wicked nears, you should check out In the Heights while you wait to go to Oz.

‘In The Heights’ is a Celebration of Community

On stage, In The Heights is bustling, with quick cuts between scenes showing the interconnectedness and fast-moving nature of the neighborhood. Characters are constantly interacting, seamlessly flowing from one place to the next. The movie manages to keep this feel of community through its vibrancy and kinetic camerawork. This is immediately apparent in the titular opening number “In The Heights," where Usnavi (Ramos) guides the audience through the streets of Washington Heights before opening his bodega, which serves as the meeting point for the movie. It is a slow introduction to each of the key players, as each character enters the store and offers a small insight into their personality. Alice Brooks' cinematography pairs perfectly with Chu's direction, and with the pair reuniting for Wicked, hopefully, this will carry over into the Land of Oz

Ramos, seen recently in Twisters, was the perfect choice for the movie as he has played the role on stage. In fact, his Broadway experience speaks for itself. Besides Usnavi, he originated the role of John Laurens/Phillip in Hamilton. Through this, Ramos is able to steer the ship of In The Heights, Usnavi is the pilot of the story and at various points breaks the fourth wall to interact with the audience. Ramos understands the character and his performance has the roundness of theater with the subtlety of screen acting. The decision to use seasoned theater performers is something Jon M. Chu has repeated in Wicked; Cynthia Erivo, who is set to play Elphaba, is a veteran of musical theater, winning a Tony Award in 2016 for her performance in The Color Purple.

The Musical Numbers are the Highlight of ‘In The Heights’

In The Heights is optimistic, following characters who are full of ambition and hope. The story revolves around various members of this community as they pursue their "suenitos "(which translates as "little dreams"). However, it also grounds itself in reality. The movie meets this balance through the way it toys with the fantastical, showing the characters' dreams through visions. When Benny and Nina are discussing their future during “When the Sun Goes Down,” the camerawork makes it seem as though they are walking up the side of a building and the lighting invokes a hazy, ethereal sunrise. Similarly, as Vanessa dreams of a career in fashion design during “It Won’t Be Long Now,” huge reams of fabric drape from the highrise buildings.

This blending of fantasy and reality allows the movie to maintain the awe-like spectacle of the theater. Wicked is obviously a much more heightened version of this, with the whole musical taking place in the fantastical (and merry) land of Oz. But, through In The Heights, Chu shows his understanding of the vastness and extravagance of musical theater. The big group dance numbers are colorful and flashy, showing the passion and spirit of the show. “96,000” is a huge highlight, and completely captures the spirit of the show, with each character dreaming of what they would do if they won the lottery. From Graffiti Pete’s drawings coming to life to the choreography of the cast in the pool, it creates that sense of magic and performance that is essential to musical theater adaptations.

In The Heights grasps the emotional immediacy of theater but tells it through the language of film, keeping the vivacity of the original show but interweaving intimate moments. It proved John M. Chu knows how to adapt a musical and that Wicked was always in safe hands.

In The Heights is available to stream on HBO Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max