The highly-anticipated movie musical In the Heights will hit the theaters and streaming earlier than expected, which is great news for everyone impatiently awaiting its release. Previously scheduled for day-and-date release to HBO Max and theaters on June 18, In the Heights will now arrive on Friday, June 11. The anticipation was announced in director Jon M. Chu’s official Twitter account:

"Surprise. We coming to theaters one week earlier!!! There has been so much demand since our trailer release this week that we decided to get it out to you sooner. Let’s gooooooooooooo!!!! See you soon. JUNE 11th 2021."

The news of the anticipation is well-timed since it's only been a couple of days since we got two new trailers and several vibrant new posters for In the Heights, pumping even more everyone’s expectations. Set in New York’s Dominican neighborhood of Washington Heights, In the Heights follow the life of Usnavi de la Vega (Anthony Ramos), who spends his days dreaming about a better life, while he takes care of his small bodega and saves every penny for a brighter future. In addition to Ramos, the In the Heights cast includes Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco and Jimmy Smits.

In the Heights will adapt the Tony Awards winner Broadway musical of the same name, created by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), and inspired by the book by Quiara Alegría Hudes. Ramos had previously worked with Miranda during Hamilton’s Broadway run — a performance we got to enjoy from the comfort of our own homes on Disney+ back in 2020. Furthermore, director Chu has a lot of previous experience with music-themed movies, after directing or producing four movies of the Step Up franchise as well as the splashy hit Crazy Rich Asians.

With so many experienced names involved in the production, In the Heights has all the reasons in the world to be one of the most expected movies of 2021. As with all other Warner Bros. blockbusters, In the Heights will get a simultaneous release both in the theaters as in HBO Max.

Instead of June 18, now In the Heights will be available in theaters and on HBO Max on June 11, one week earlier than the previous release date. You can check out Chus’s tweet with the announcement here:

