First ‘In the Heights’ Poster Teases a Vibrant Musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Cho

Warner Bros. has debuted the first poster for the upcoming musical In the Heights, their film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s Tony-award winning Broadway musical from Crazy Rich Asians director John Chu. And you better believe it’s teeing up a vibrant film adaptation.

Of couse, we all know Lin-Manuel Miranda by now — the Tony, Grammy, Emmy and freaking Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of the musical sensation Hamilton, who also penned music for Disney’s Moana and their upcoming The Little Mermaid remake, as well as starring in Mary Poppins Returns and HBO’s ongoing His Dark Materials series. In the Heights was Miranda’s breakout musical, an ebullient and culturally rich story of immigrant life in America that introduced Miranda’s voice and vision as a force to reckoned with.

Set in a largely Dominican neighborhood of Manhattan’s Washington Heights, the musical follows narrator Unsavi as he struggles with the idea of shutting down his bodega shop and returning to his roots in the Dominican Republic.

We caught a glimpse at the first footage while at CCXP last weekend, and it looks like Chu was a spectacular choice to direct. While he’s best known for Crazy Rich Asians and the Now You See Me films, Chu has a rich history with merging cinema, music and dance, making his feature directorial with the delightful Step Up 2: The Streets and helming a pair of Justin Bieber docs, as well as the dance series The LXD. His eye for colorful, kinetic set-pieces and staging musical numbers on-screen looks to be on full display in In the Heights.

The film arrives in theaters in Summer 2020 and stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi de la Vega, Leslie Grace as Nina Rosario, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Gregory Diaz as Sonny de la Vega, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Noah Catala as Graffiti Pete, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Marc Anthony as Sonny’s father, and Miranda himself (who originated the role of Unsavi) as Piragüero. Check out the poster debut below.