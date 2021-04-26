The musical film sensation will be premiering in theaters and on HBO Max in June.

Amidst the 2021 Oscars ceremony, Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for the upcoming big-screen adaptation of In The Heights, helmed by director Jon M. Chu and based on the Broadway musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda. This trailer comes on the heels of the recent release of the first (and title) track for the film, which debuted last week courtesy of Atlantic Records.

Set in New York’s Dominican neighborhood of Washington Heights, In the Heights follows the life of Usnavi de la Vega (Anthony Ramos), who spends his days dreaming about a better life, while he takes care of his small bodega and saves every penny for a brighter future. In addition to Ramos, the In the Heights cast includes Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco and Jimmy Smits. The film is produced by Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes, Scott Sanders, Anthony Bregman and Mara Jacobs, with screenplay by Hudes.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: ‘In the Heights’ to Open the Tribeca Film Festival With Outdoor Screenings

Last month, the film's release date was actually shifted — but it turns out that's good news for fans after all, as In the Heights will be premiering a week earlier than originally anticipated. Chu took to social media to share the good news with fans, tweeting: "Surprise. We coming to theaters one week earlier!!! There has been so much demand since our trailer release this week that we decided to get it out to you sooner. Let’s gooooooooooooo!!!! See you soon."

We'll have our full thoughts on the new trailer up shortly, but for now we wanted to get you the footage as quickly as possible.

In the Heights will be available in theaters and on HBO Max on June 11. Check out the new trailer below:

KEEP READING: Here Are All the 2021 Warner Bros. Movies That Will Be Released on HBO Max

Share Share Tweet Email

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now We're here to save you from your infinite browsing habit.

Read Next