Mike Judge is known for creating some of the most iconic comedy shows of the past few decades, including Beavis and Butt-Head and King of the Hill, as well as hit comedy films like Office Space and Idiocracy. But we finally know the fate of his latest project, In the Know, and it won't have similar success — the Peacock show has been cancelled by the streaming service after a single season, according to Deadline. The series was Peacock's first attempt at an adult animation show, but a second season apparently won't be happening.

The show itself was a parody of the news radio business. It was created by Judge, Zach Woods, and Brandon Gardner. The animated stop-motion series followed Lauren Caspian (Woods), who was the host of the third-most popular radio show on NPR. The series depicted the trials and tribulations of running Caspian's show as he garnered interviews with well-known celebrities, including Kaia Gerber, Ken Burns, Finn Wolfhard, Jonathan van Ness, Mike Tyson, Hugh Laurie, and more. The show also featured the voices of Judge, Caitlin Reilly, Carl Tart, Charlie Bushnell, and J. Smith Cameron.

While the show wasn't picked up for a second season, it saw moderate success on Peacock and was fairly highly rated; In the Know garnered a 71% critic's score on Rotten Tomatoes along with a 95% audience score. It was co-showran by Woods and Gardner, who also executive produced. Judge, Greg Daniels and Dustin Davis executive produced for Judge's Bandera Entertainment banner, while Alexander Bulkley and Corey Campodonico executive produced for Shadowmachine.

Judge Remains a Classic Comedy Storyteller

While In the Know won't be getting a second season, Judge remains one of the most lauded comedy creators of his time. Beavis and Butt-Head, which originally ran from 1993 to 1997 before getting multiple reboots throughout the 2000s, is one of the most highly acclaimed cartoons in television history and remains a staple of adult animation. Fans of the dim-witted duo won't have to wait too long to see Cornholio again, as new episodes of the show will begin airing on Comedy Central this year.

King of the Hill, which, like Beavis and Butt-Head, is also set in Texas, ran for 13 years — and also has a reboot on the way at Hulu. King of the Hill, which followed Hank Hill as he sold propane and propane accessories, also garnered critical acclaim. It remains an often-cited and quotable piece of early 2000s television. Judge isn't done in the world of animation, either, as he is executive producing the upcoming Adult Swim series Common Side Effects, set to be released on February 2, 2025.

Season 1 of In the Know is streaming on Peacock now.

