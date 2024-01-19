Mike Judge is back in the world of adult animation with In the Know - an entirely unique new series that is a one-half sitcom and one-half interview series. Anybody familiar with adult-oriented comedy will likely be familiar with Mike Judge. Be it cult-classic feature films like Office Space and Idiocracy or legendary animated shows like King of the Hill and Beavis and Butthead, Judge's career as a comedic writer cannot be understated. It sure helps that Judge will be reuniting with his Silicon Valley partner Zach Woods for this all-new and unique animated show.

In the Know follows the day-to-day life of Lauren Caspian (Zach Woods), who, as the trailer describes, is "public radio's third most popular host." Being someone who "has a sexual attraction to ideas", Lauren and his team are on a mission to seek out answers to questions that nobody wanted the answers to. In this daring quest, Lauren will have conversations with a few celebrity faces that you'll probably recognize. Meanwhile, Lauren's crew are constantly getting up to wild antics that are hardly becoming of a professional environment.

To be "in the know" about Mike Judge and Zach Woods' new series, as well as its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about In the Know.

In the Know

When is 'In the Know' Coming Out?

Lauren Caspian's quest for knowledge begins when all six episodes of In the Know Season 1 premieres on Thursday, January 25th, 2024.

Where Can You Watch 'In the Know'?

The entirety of In the Know Season 1 will be available exclusively on Peacock. Believe it or not, this isn't the first time that Peacock has become the home of a hybrid animated/live-action series. Earlier this month, Peacock also became the exclusive streaming home of Ted — the prequel series to Seth McFarlane's duology following the titular foul-mouthed, pot-smoking bear. No plans for In the Know to stream on any platform besides Peacock have been made known at this time.

Does 'In the Know' Have a Trailer?

Peacock released the first trailer for In the Know on January 4th, 2024, introducing audiences everywhere to the unique setting and concept of the new ambitious series. Almost all of this show's goings-on comes from the perspective of Lauren Caspian, who, despite loving his job as a broadcast radio host, also has to deal with occasional trolls online, such as when he's told his voice is making people vomit. In between the internal strife with his staff, Lauren is interviewing several prominent guests, who, unlike the stop-motion animated host, are real live-action people.

Who Stars in 'In the Know'?

In addition to creating the series, Zach Woods and Mike Judge also star in In the Know. Zach Woods, who is perhaps best known for his role as Gabe Lewis in The Office, will be voicing the title character of Lauren Caspian. On the other hand, Mike Judge (the voice behind Beavis and Butt-Head) will be fulfilling a supporting role as Sandy, who so far is looking like he has a pretty similar personality to Creed Bratton from The Office. The rest of the stellar voice cast for In the Know includes J. Smith-Cameron (Sucession) as Barb, Charlie Bushnell (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) as Chase, Caitlin Reilly (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) as Fabian, and Carl Tart (Star Trek: Lower Decks) as Carl.

The line-up of celebrity interviews for In the Know is also worth mentioning, as it's just as star-studded as the voice cast. Among Season 1's interviewees are:

Boxer and actor Mike Tyson

Pop music duo Tegan Rain Quin and Sara Keisten Quin

Jonathan Van Ness

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard

Model and Bottoms star Kaia Gerber

House star Hugh Laurie

Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns

MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal

Singer and songwriter Norah Jones

Comedian and Nailed it host Nicole Byer

Author and professor Roxane Gay

What is 'In the Know' About?

The official plot synopsis of In the Know reads as follows:

"Lauren Caspian is NPR’s third most popular host. He’s a well-meaning, hypocritical nimrod, just like you and me. He’s also a stop motion puppet. Each episode follows the making of an episode of Lauren’s show In the Know, in which Lauren conducts in-depth interviews with real world human guests. Lauren collaborates with a diverse crew of NPR staff. They are also puppets and nimrods."

Who is Making 'In the Know'?

After working together on the critically acclaimed Silicon Valley, Zach Woods and Mike Judge will be co-creating In the Know, along with CollegeHumor Originals writer and star Brandon Gardner. Both Woods and Gardner are also credited with directing all six episodes. Other writers attached to the series are Ronnie Adrian, Emmy Blotnick, Jen Chuck, Billy Domineau, Julia Lindon, Collier Meyerson, and Emman Sadorra.

In the Know also features music by Eldad Guetta (Roots & Fruits), cinematography by Michel Amado Carpio (The Inevitable Death of the Crab), editing by Hamilton Barrett (Conversion Therapy) and Kelly Lyon (John Mulaney: Baby J), production design by Robert DeSue (Kubo and the Two Strings), and art direction by Andy Berry (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio) and Samantha Levy (Missing Link).

Other Adult Animated Shows Like 'In the Know' You Can Watch Right Now

Beavis and Butt-Head (1993-2011, 2022-)

Nothing says 1990s quite like MTV's legendary animated hit, Beavis and Butt-Head. Two fans of heavy metal who are just as vulgar as their names imply, both Beavis and Butt-Head tend to get up to some wild and crazy high jinks in every episode they're in. The series went on for an impressive eight seasons and was recently revived in 2022 for Paramount+. Beavis and Butt-Head are available to stream now on Paramount+.

King of the Hill (1997-2010)

King of the Hill (1997-2010): Another long-running series by Mike Judge, King of the Hill is a more grounded animated series that's still just as hysterical. Set in Arlen, Texas, the series follows the exploits of the Hill family as they're consistently confronted with a growing and changing world. It's a show that is guaranteed to make you laugh before you can say "Damn it, Bobby!". It's also a series that's set to return, as a revival of King of the Hill is reportedly on the way. King of the Hill is available to stream on Hulu.

The Goode Family (2009)

One of Mike Judge's earlier and lesser-known animated shows, The Goode Family is a unique adult-oriented sitcom that's worthy of more attention. The short-lived series follows the titular family as they try to be socially conscious in an ever-changing world. That task proves to be easier said than done, as sometimes the family just can't help from indulging in their personal vices that go against those socially conscious goals. The Goode Family is available to stream on Peacock.

