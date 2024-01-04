The Big Picture In The Know is a stop-motion talk show featuring animated hosts interviewing real-life celebrities.

The show's visual comedy style allows for unique and unpredictable interviews.

The guest list includes Finn Wolfhard, Norah Jones, Jonathan Van Ness, Ken Burns, Nicole Byer, and more.

The first trailer for In The Know has been released, introducing a stop-motion talk show where live-action celebrities will be put in the spotlight for unpredictable interviews. The series, which is set to premiere on Peacock on January 24, was created by Zach Woods, Brandon Gardner, and Mike Judge. While it's not common to see animated hosts interviewing real-life guests, the concept will allow the show to explore many options when it comes to its visual comedy style, with the animated characters able to do things that would be difficult to produce in a live-action project.

The trailer introduces the host of the show, Lauren Caspian (voiced by Woods), who starts to produce the show for National Public Radio. While it seems that audiences from the series' world don't like In The Know at first, Caspian is later seen talking to both Mike Tyson and Hugh Laurie, setting the stage for plenty of interviews that could possibly end in disaster. Time will tell if Caspian will be able to turn his show into a successful project, or if the world will reject what In The Know has to offer. In the meantime, the series managed to assemble an impressive guest list.

Finn Wolfhard, who is currently busy filming the final season of Stranger Things, will be one of the guests featured in the show, with Caspian doing his best to boost his ratings by talking to a diverse group of celebrities. Norah Jones, the successful singer behind hits such as "Sunrise," will also get her own time to shine in an episode of In The Know. Caspian will also be busy interviewing Jonathan Van Ness, Ken Burns, Nicole Byer and many other talented artists who have agreed to appear in his series.

Who Is Behind 'In The Know'?

Besides voicing Caspian and being one of the creators of In The Know, Zach Woods is known for portraying the role of Gabe in The Office. As one of Michael Scott's (Steve Carell) most reliable employees, the character gained plenty of popularity during the second half of the series. Before working on In The Know, Brandon Gardner wrote several short films, while Mike Judge entertained the world with titles such as Beavis and Butthead and King of the Hill. The team is ready to improvise with the unpredictable interviews of In The Know, while Lauren Caspian tries to keep his job.

You can check the first trailer for In The Know above, before all episodes are available for streaming on Peacock on January 25. Check out the character posters below: