In the Know, a new adult animated comedy from Mike Judge and Zach Woods, has been greenlit at Peacock. The reunion between Silicon Valley creator Judge and star Woods will be the streamer's first foray into adult-oriented animation.

The series will center around Lauren Caspian, National Public Radio's third-most popular host, who is both a "well-meaning, hypocritical nimrod", and a stop-motion puppet. Every episode will feature Caspian and his staff (who are also puppets) as they produce an episode of his show, In the Know, which will feature in-depth interviews with real-world, human guests. President Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television Lisa Katz says the show "will capture the conversations so many of us have in our daily lives in a heightened, hilarious way". Judge and Woods will also voice characters on the show.

The prolific Judge first broke out with the smash hit MTV animated series Beavis and Butt-Head, which he created, directed, wrote, and voiced the titular duo of dunces; it has spawned two feature-length movies, the second of which, Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, premiered on Paramount Plus in June, and two revivals, the second of which is currently streaming on Paramount Plus as well. He achieved further acclaim with the long-running animated sitcom King of the Hill; a proposed revival of the Texas-set show is currently looking for a new home after being canceled at Fox. He also directed the live-action cult classics Office Space and Idiocracy, and produced the acclaimed HBO comedy Silicon Valley. Judge currently has the animated procedural Bad Crimes in production at Netflix.

Upright Citizens Brigade veteran Woods is a familiar sight to comedy fans, with regular roles on The Office, the Judge-produced Silicon Valley, and the futuristic satire Avenue 5, the second season of which will premiere on HBO next month. He can currently be seen in the Alison Brie comedy Spin Me Round, which premiered last month.

In addition to Judge and Woods, In the Know will be executive produced by Brandon Gardner, as well as The Office creator Greg Daniels and Dustin Davis for Bandera Entertainment. Bandera is Judge and Daniels' animation production company, and has multiple series in various stages of development, including Best Buds at Peacock, Praise Petey at Freeform, and Chelm: The Smartest Place on Earth at HBO Max.

