To the surprise of absolutely nobody, world-renowned actor Liam Neeson is back for another action-packed adventure. This time, the Taken star will be taking his particular set of skills to his home country of Ireland as the lead in the star-studded cast of In the Land of Saints and Sinners. Liam Neeson's recent roles have primarily been focused on action-thrillers, with prime examples including the vengeful father in the Taken trilogy, a hardened survivalist in The Grey, a jaded ice trucker in Cold Pursuit, and so many more. However, that action career has led many to forget just how versatile of an actor Liam Neeson is. Over his long career, Neeson has played everything from a superhero in the woefully underrated Darkman, a supervillain as the great Ra's Al Ghul in Batman Begins, and even a noble Jedi Master in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace. Not to mention Neeson is also an Academy Award-nominated actor thanks to his gut-wrenchingly complex performance in Schindler's List. Liam Neeson's next action spectacle is hitting really close to home, taking place in his country of origin, Ireland. Neeson once again stars as an experienced fighter with a checkered past, forced to use his deadly techniques yet again when ghosts from that past return to cause havoc. To learn more about Liam Neeson's next action adventure as well as its cast, trailer, festival premiere, and more, here is everything we know so far about In the Land of Saints and Sinners.

When Is 'In the Land of Saints and Sinners' Coming Out?

In the Land of Saints and Sinners had its world premiere during the Venice Film Festival on September 6, 2023. However, plans and release dates for a domestic and international release of In the Land of Saints and Sinners have not been announced by any of the film's distributors at this time.

Where Can You Watch 'In the Land of Saints and Sinners'?

On April 22, 2022, In the Land of Saints and Sinners was reportedly acquired by several production companies for different territories, including Netflix, Metropolitan, and more. One would expect Netflix to become the domestic home of In the Land of Saints and Sinners but the streaming giant only acquired the film's distribution rights for the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. In the US, the film is set to be distributed by Samuel Goldwyn Films, so it looks like American fans of Liam Neeson won't get to see the movie on Netflix, unlike their UK and Ireland-based counterparts.

Is There a Trailer for 'In the Land of Saints and Sinners'?

The debut trailer for In the Land of Saints and Sinners was released just before the film premiered at the Venice Film Festival. The trailer quickly introduces Liam Neeson's latest action hero, Finbar Murphy, who seemingly wants to leave his life as a hitman and criminal enforcer behind, so he can do some good in his life. Though he finds a quiet Irish town to settle down in, Murphy's past catches up to him when a ruthless assassin (Kerry Condon) seeks him out, bringing chaos and violence along with her. Murphy, along with an experienced police officer (Ciarán Hinds) and an ambitious young ally (Jack Gleeson), must now protect this innocent town from the threat he brought them.

Who's In the Cast of 'In the Land of Saints and Sinners'?

Leading the impressively talented cast of In the Land of Saints and Sinners is internationally known superstar Liam Neeson. The Oscar-nominated actor has become world-renowned thanks to his numerous action roles and starring parts in massive franchises. Neeson's most recent action role can be seen in the Speed-esque thriller Retribution. The actor is also currently attached to star in the upcoming comedic remake of The Naked Gun. Joining Neeson in the villain role of In the Land of Saints and Sinners is fellow Academy Award nominee Kerry Condon. She received an Oscar nomination for her performance in The Banshees of Inisherin. Another Oscar nominee present in the film is Ciarán Hinds, who delivered a remarkably human and emotional performance in Belfast. Also attached is Jack Gleeson, best known as the cruel and unforgiving King Joffrey in Game of Thrones. The supporting cast of In the Land of Saints and Sinners is rounded out by Sarah Greene (Penny Dreadful), Colm Meaney (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), Conor MacNeill (Industry), Desmond Eastwood (Normal People), Seamus O'Hara (The Northman), and Bernadette Carty (Clean Sweep).

What's 'In the Land of Saints and Sinners' About?

The official plot synopsis for In the Land of Saints and Sinners reads as follows:

"Set in a remote Irish village, a newly retired assassin (Academy Award® nominee Liam Neeson; “Taken,” “Non-Stop”) finds himself drawn into a lethal game of cat and mouse with a trio of vengeful terrorists. Also starring Ciaran Hinds (“Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” “Belfast”)."

Who's Making 'In the Land of Saints and Sinners'?

In the Land of Saints and Sinners will see Liam Neeson reunite with filmmaker Robert Lorenz, who previously collaborated with Neeson on another action spectacle, The Marksman. Lorenz also directed the Clint Eastwood-starring baseball recruitment drama Trouble with the Curve. In the Land of Saints and Sinners is being written by Millie Inbetween scribe Terry Loane and Red Brick City writer Mark Michael McNally. Also attached to the crew of In the Land of Saints and Sinners are composer trio Diego, Lionel, and Nora Baldenweg (Born to Spy), cinematographer Tom Stern (The Ice Road), production designer Derek Wallace (The Secret Scripture), editor Jeremiah O'Driscoll (The Witches), and art director Kieran McNulty (Moonhaven).

What's Next for Liam Neeson After In the Land of Saints and Sinners?

Liam Neeson's career is showing no signs of stopping, with one of the biggest projects being the upcoming reboot of The Naked Gun. The reboot will reportedly be a legacy sequel to Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult, with Neeson playing the son of Leslie Nielsen's iconic Lt. Frank Drebin. Also in the works is a sequel to Liam Neeson's The Ice Road, titled Ice Road 2: Road To The Sky.