The Big Picture In the Land of Saints and Sinners is a gritty thriller starring Liam Neeson, exploring themes of redemption and violence in 1970s Ireland.

The film features a strong supporting cast, including Irish Oscar nominees Kerry Condon and Ciarán Hinds.

In the Land of Saints and Sinners is now available to watch on digital at home, starting today.

Today marks the digital release of In the Land of Saints and Sinners, an action-packed thriller set against the turbulent backdrop of 1970s Ireland. Directed by Robert Lorenz and featuring the indomitable Liam Neeson as Finbar Murphy, the film weaves a tale of redemption, betrayal, and suspense in the picturesque yet troubled landscapes of Ireland. Collider is thrilled to present an exclusive clip from the film, where Neeson's character, a former hitman striving for peace, finds himself drawn back into the shadows of his past.

In the tense, gripping scene, Finbar is on a relentless hunt through the misty forests of Ireland, tracking down an enemy who threatens the safety of his newfound tranquility. The sequence is tense and atmospheric, showcasing Big Liam's profound ability to blend vulnerability with lethal proficiency which he has demonstrated so masterfully over so many years.

What Is 'In the Land of Saints and Sinners' About?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In the Land of Saints and Sinners centers around Neeson's character, Finbar Murphy, who after years of violence, seeks solace in a remote Irish village. His quiet life is shattered when a group of IRA members, led by the formidable Doireann, stir conflict and tragedy in the community. The situation escalates when Finbar intervenes to protect a local girl from abuse by one of the IRA members, setting off a deadly chain of events. Finbar's journey is one of moral complexity, navigating his dark past and the harsh realities of the present. The rugged Irish setting amplifies the story's grim and dramatic tone, making it a visually captivating watch.

The film features a strong supporting cast including a pair of Irish Oscar nominees, just like Neeson, in the shape of the superb Kerry Condon and Ciarán Hinds, whose performances bring an unbelievable depth and authenticity to the gritty story. The cast is also bulked out by Jack Gleeson, best known as the cruel and unforgiving King Joffrey in Game of Thrones.

The supporting cast of In the Land of Saints and Sinners is rounded out by Sarah Greene (Penny Dreadful), Colm Meaney (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), Conor MacNeill (Industry), Desmond Eastwood (Normal People), Seamus O'Hara (The Northman), and Bernadette Carty (Clean Sweep).

As the film hits digital platforms today, audiences can now experience the adventure from the comfort of their homes. The film is a must-watch for fans of Neeson and those who appreciate a well-crafted thriller that questions the limits of redemption and the cost of violence. You can buy or rent In the Land of Saints and Sinners now, and catch the movie in theatres. Check out the extended look above.