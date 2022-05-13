Fans of Liam Neeson and Ciarán Hinds were gifted with first look images of the two in the Robert Lorenz film In the Land of Saints and Sinners. While the film is currently still in production, the two images were a look at Neeson with a gun pointed at the camera and one of both Neeson and Hinds on a cliff side with Neeson shooting a different gun out off the cliff.

In the Land of Saints and Sinners is produced by Markus Barmettler, Philip Lee, Bonnie Timmermann, Geraldine Hughes, and Terry Loane and executive produced by Kieran Corrigan, Ehud Bleiberg, Danny Dimbort, Nicholas Bennett, Victor Hadida, Marc Jacobson, Lorenz, Adrian Grabe, Daniel Fluri, and Marcel Gloor.

The screenplay was written by Mark Michael McNally and Loane. The film is currently being shot in County Donegal, Republic of Ireland, with the Irish talents including Hinds, Kerry Condon, and Jack Gleeson, who fans may remember as Joffrey Baratheon in Game of Thrones.

Lee and Barmettler had the following to say about the film: “As we enter our fourth week of photography, we are so excited to release these first look images, one of Liam and Ciarán together on our beautiful location here in County Donegal and one of Liam on set.”

It's an interesting premise: A retired assassin is thrown back into a game of cat and mouse that puts his skills to the test. Given the images, we can maybe assume that Hinds and Neeson are working together in some way. Even though we don't know much about it, getting to see the two in these first looks is enough to have fans excited about the film. And what could possibly go wrong with Neeson and Hinds at the helm?

You can read more about In the Land of Saints and Sinners below:

There is currently no release date for In the Land of Saints and Sinners.

