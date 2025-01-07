Kerry Condon is currently enjoying some good press for her role in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, but two years ago she teamed up with a major action star for a political thriller that’s dominating streaming charts. Condon stars alongside Liam Neeson in In the Land of Saints and Sinners, the 2023 contemporary Western that recently began streaming on Prime Video and has clawed its way into the top 10, sitting at #10 at the time of writing. In addition to Neeson and Condon, In the Land of Saints and Sinners also stars Ciarán Hinds and Desmond Eastwood, and the film earned scores of 83% from critics and 75% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. It grossed only $3 million and follows an old hitman who comes out of retirement for one last job when an IRA bomber arrives in his small Irish village.

Mark Michael McNally and Terry Loane wrote the screenplay for In the Land of Saints and Sinners, and Robert Lorenz directed the film. McNally is also known for his work as an assistant director on Old Guy, the upcoming action comedy starring Christoph Waltz and Lucy Liu. Loane is famous for his work as a scribe on Goal II: Living the Dream, the sports biopic starring Alessandro Nivola. Lorenz made his directorial debut in 2012 on Trouble With the Curve, the sports drama starring Clint Eastwood and Amy Adams, and he didn’t follow that up until nine years later when he helmed The Marksman, another contemporary Western starring Liam Neeson – this time alongside Katheryn Winnick and Juan Pablo Raba. He also worked as a producer on Eastwood’s American Sniper.

What Else Is in Prime Video's Top 10?

The Fall Guy has taken the crown from Red One as the most popular movie on Amazon Prime Video this week, with Tim Miller’s Secret Level continuing its dominance as the most popular series on the platform. The Creator, the sci-fi epic from Rogue One director Gareth Edwards, is also in the Prime Video top 10, sitting at #5 at the time of writing, with A Quiet Place: Day One, The Rig, and The Equalizer 2 filling out the back of the top 10 for the streamer.

