The Big Picture Dynamic performances from Liam Neeson, Kerry Condon, Ciarán Hinds, and Jack Gleeson drive 'In the Land of Saints and Sinner's thrilling character-based narrative.

Director Rob Lorenz showcases stunning North Ireland locations, delivering a beautiful cinematic experience.

The film is an engaging throwback that successfully blends drama, thriller, and action elements.

Are you a person who complains on Twitter (sorry, I mean X) that not enough mid-budget, story-driven films starring real, classically trained actors get made anymore? Or maybe you were a big fan of 2022's The Banshees of Inisherin because of its intoxicating accents and lush Irish landscapes, but thought Martin McDonagh's morality play got a little too weird once the donkey died? If your answer is yes to one or both of these questions then, boy, do I have the movie for you. Set and filmed in North Ireland, Robert Lorenz's In the Land of Saints and Sinners, which stars Liam Neeson and Kerry Condon as two very different kinds of killers, is a gripping, character-based crime thriller that makes great use of its beautiful location and knockout cast.

In the Land of Saints and Sinners In a remote Irish village, a damaged father is forced to fight for redemption after a lifetime of sins, but what price is he willing to pay? In the land of saints and sinners, some sins can't be buried. Release Date March 29, 2024 Director Robert Lorenz Cast Liam Neeson , Ciarán Hinds , Kerry Condon , Jack Gleeson Main Genre Thriller

What is 'In the Land of Saints and Sinners' About?

Close

In 1974, four IRA gang members led by Doireann (Condon) blow up a bar, accidentally killing a couple of kids and revealing themselves in the process, which sends them fleeing to a small village in the North Irish countryside. In that same town, a man named Finbar (Neeson), a long-time contract killer, has decided to retire to a quiet life of gardening. ("There's more to me than this," he says. "I'd like folks to see it.") When Doireann's idiot brother starts abusing a young village girl, Finbar decides to take matters into his own hands. And while chaos does follow, it's less of the Taken variety and more of a satisfying slow burn. Yes, things eventually turn violent, but the film allows for a fair amount of absorbing character study along the way.

While Neeson and Condon are clearly on a collision course throughout the film, they never share a scene until its final act. Until that point, we see them interacting with a colorful cast of supporting players, which includes Ciarán Hinds' friendly neighborhood police officer, Colm Meaney as Finbar's handler, and a young assassin named Kevin who looks up to Finbar and is played by Jack Gleeson. Yes, that Jack Gleeson. As in Joffrey from Game of Thrones. He's again playing a psychotic little shit here, but he gets to give a much more dynamic performance than he ever did on HBO's flagship fantasy show. He's quite good in this. So are Neeson and Hinds. They're two of our most reliable actors, each contributing typically appealing performances here. Neeson can convey both regret and, once the story calls for it, a formidable single-mindedness with that gravelly voice of his. Hinds' work exposes more layers once it becomes clear that he's a better detective than he might first appear.

But it may not surprise you that the film's true standout is Condon, who's making it tough to not just want to put her in all the movies. Just like in The Banshees of Inisherin, she does a lot with what's really a supporting role, turning in a performance that's fierce, complex, a bit terrifying, and riveting for every single second she's on screen. Without Condon, Saints and Sinners would be a solid enough watch. With her, it becomes something that more closely approaches appointment viewing. At this point, she really should be getting leading roles thrown at her from all directions.

'In the Land of Saints and Sinners' Makes Good Use of Its Irish Location

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Lorenz really shows a deft hand here, balancing rising tension, quieter character beats, and Ireland's real-life violent past to the point where none feel at odds with the rest. Though the film opens with a bombing and then quickly moves to Finbar forcing a target to dig his own grave in a boggy patch, some of its strongest moments involve characters merely chatting along the roadside or at the local pub. Finbar has a sweet relationship with a woman who lives next door played by Niamh Cusack, and Neeson and Cusack play it just perfectly. And while In the Land of Saints and Sinners isn't the first movie to use beautiful Irish vistas for its benefit, it's still tough not to be wowed by its stunning and perfectly framed natural locations. (The film was primarily shot in County Donegal, where it's also set.) Add to that a melodic and Irish-tinged score by Diego Baldenweg (with Nora Baldenweg & Lionel Baldenweg), and, well, it starts to be tough for me to be anything but on board with this movie.

Ultimately, Saints and Sinners feels like a bit of a throwback. The movie relies on classic, screw-turning conventions rather than any type of high concept and then peppers the whole thing with a multitude of interesting, lived-in characters. Again, it's not a non-stop actioner with a high body count, so Neeson fans hoping for the next one of those may not find quite what they're looking for here. But, honestly, those more straightforward action movies can feel a bit disposable, whereas Saints and Sinners is a more textured affair that's equal parts drama, thriller, and action film. It's really a credit to the film that it excels at all of them.

In the Land of Saints and Sinners 8 10 In the Land of Saints and Sinners is a thoughtful crime drama that features good performances from Liam Neeson and Ciarán Hinds, as well as another standout turn from Kerry Condon. Pros There's no weak link here, as Liam Neeson, Kerry Condon, Ciarán Hinds, and Jack Gleeson all give compelling and textured performances.

Director Rob Lorenz makes good use of the North Ireland setting, crafting a film that's as beautiful as it is thrilling.

'In the Land of Saints and Sinners' feels like a film that could have been made 30 years ago ... and that's meant as a compliment. Cons 'Taken' superfans hoping to see Liam Neeson rack up a high body count may end up a bit disappointed.

In the Land of Saints and Sinners opens in theaters in the U.S. starting March 29. Click below for showtimes.

GET TICKETS