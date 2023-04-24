A great satire has to be both scathing and uproariously entertaining. While comedy is an effective tool in making a point, focusing too much on landing jokes can detract from the overall message that a film is attempting to make. Political comedy is needed now more than ever before in an age where people refuse to listen to experts. While political comedy classics like Dr. Strangelove (Or How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb) still hold up to this day, recent projects like Don’t Look Up simply scratch the surface of the issues that they are addressing. However, In the Loop is one political comedy that’s just as terrifying as it is hilarious; no film has shown the blatantly stupid decision-making process of politicians quite as well.

'In the Loop's Themes Are Always Relevant

In the Loop is a spinoff of the popular British sitcom series The Thick Of It, which centered around the modern Anglo-American political situation and Great Britain’s struggles to remain part of the global power network. While the series ended in 2005, showrunner Armando Iannucci was inspired to craft a spinoff that responded to the Invasion of Iraq. 2009’s In the Loop reunites much of the same cast, but expands the satire to incorporate American stars as the U.S. military leadership. It serves as a scathing takedown of the George W. Bush administration, as the film centers on both the U.S. and U.K.'s decision to take military action in the Middle East.

Both Communication Director Malcolm Tucker (Peter Capaldi) and Secretary of State for International Development Simon Forster (Tom Hollander) are back to work trying to manage the potential conflict with the Americans and “tow the line” on making an official decision. Simon is assisted by his new aide Toby Wright (Chris Addison) and his girlfriend Suzy (Olivia Poulet) in meeting with the U.S. Assistant Secretary Of Diplomacy Karen Clark (Mimi Kennedy) and her assistant Judy Molloy (Gina McKee). It’s discovered that the U.S. Policy Director Linton Barwick (David Rasche) and Lieutenant General George Miller (James Gandolfini) have set up a secret war committee to prepare for an invasion.

The brilliance of Iannucci’s satire is that nothing about the proposed military campaign is taken as a joke, similar to how there’s nothing about Dr. Strangelove’s nuclear strike that’s not depicted seriously. What’s funny is the multiple levels of military and government committees that Malcolm and Simon have to investigate in order to get the simplest answers; every potential report about the subject is buried within subcommittees, and documents are concealed in what can’t possibly be a coincidence. Simon’s continuous befuddlement and the signature smirk that never seems to leave Capaldi’s face are the perfect snapshot of this moment in politics; it’s impossible to not be both horrified and baffled by the levels that politicians will go to in order to avoid being honest.

'In the Loop's Performances Are Hilarious

Image via BBC Films

In the Loop also manages to be one of the best translations of a television series into a theatrical feature; episodes of The Thick Of It were a standard 30 minutes, and so the issues brought up needed to be simple enough that they could be concluded in a rather straightforward manner. The expanded runtime helps delve deeper into an issue as serious as an invasion, and the addition of the American cast adds a completely different sense of humor. Gandolfini has given many great comedic performances, but in the immediate aftermath of The Sopranos, his role as a goofy, self-serious Senior Military Advisor was particularly amusing. Compared to Soprano’s intimidating physique, General Miller is a clumsy, awkward goof, and his dominant physicality is pretty much the only impressive thing about him.

There’s a variety of perspectives that In the Loop sheds a light on within the political arena, which allows for all different types of comedic voices. Steve Coogan is pretty much a staple of British comedy, and his scene-stealing role as an infuriated constituent that screams at Forster is completely unlikeable, and a wild diversion from the more laid-back persona he had in The Trip films. American stars like Zach Woods and Johnny Pemberton are perfect as the various low-level staffers that get bussed around amidst the chaos; they’re essentially treated look human furniture.

Capaldi and Hollander are simply a great duo to serve as the narrators within neverending debates and endless phone calls. While Capaldi’s caustic derisiveness is laugh-out-loud hilarious, there’s a sense of general anger that he brings that emphasizes the importance of the issues at stake. There’s rarely any discussion about what the ramifications of the invasion will be, the lives that could be lost, and the irrevocable harm that it could cause; this is perhaps the most damaging aspect of Iannucci’s Oscar-nominated screenplay. The comedy of errors is all to reach a conclusion that’s never been fully addressed, and stopping to think about it simply makes the way it concludes even more tragic.

'In the Loop' is Both Funny and Terrifying

Image via BBC Films

Following the success of In the Loop, Iannucci would continue his exploration of American politics by creating Veep, a show that’s been endlessly praised for its shocking acute dissection of what goes on behind closed doors at the U.S. capital. While some storylines in Veep are slightly more empowering thanks to Julia Louis-Dreyfus' incredible performances, the post-Trump era of the series reflects the same cautionary nature of In the Loop. There’s something reactionary to In the Loop that many other Bush-era films lacked; while films like W. or Stop-Loss were more serious, they lacked the knowledge of politics that Iannucci clearly had.

It’s fascinating that In the Loop was released in 2009 at the dawn of the Obama era; Iannucci is such a cunning satirist that he rarely breaks from a cynical approach, and there’s nothing from In the Loop that feels particularly optimistic. However, lines like “you may have heard him say that, but he did not say that and that is a fact” became part of reality during the Trump administration. Iannucci enjoys hyper-focusing on the most meaningless nuance within a policy decision, and extends the discussions to the point that they are just completely ridiculous. This is a real tactic in politics, although sadly there are few politicians who have the perfect snarkiness of Iannucci. In the Loop isn’t any less funny today, but its prophetic nature makes rewatching it an insightful snapshot into 21st-century politics. Some great satires are universal, but there’s no mistaking what In the Loop is mocking.