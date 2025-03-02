The demand for desert-dystopian movies continues to rise with In the Lost Lands. Based on the 1982 short story by George R.R. Martin, the on-screen adaptation is set in a post-apocalyptic, steampunk-inspired magical ruin. Instead of moral compasses, everyone either carries a gun or a weapon of their choice. At the heart of the movie is the Lost Lands — a makeshift civilization created by the surviving population. Drifter Boyce (Dave Bautista) never expected to get in trouble, until the mysterious sorceress Gray Alys (Mila Jovovich) approaches him for help. What starts out as a supposedly simple favor catalysts into a while chase across foreign lands and altercations with deadly creatures.

Directed by Paul W. S. Anderson, whose seminal work on the Resident Evil franchise cemented his name in pop culture, In the Lost Lands is a marriage between the filmmaker’s penchant for video games and Martin’s love for all things fantasy. Without further ado, here are 9 things you need to know about In the Lost Lands.

The Lost Lands premieres on March 7, 2025, in the United States. Previously, the movie was originally slated for a release on February 28, 2025, before being pushed to its current date.

Also sharing the cinema screen on March 7 is Bong Joon-ho’s upcoming sci-fi flick, Mickey 17. Starring Robert Pattinson as the unassuming Mickey Barnes, the overarching premise follows Mickey as he signs up to become a “dispensable clone”, in exchange for money. These clones are required to perform deadly tasks. If a clone dies, his superiors simply create another carbon copy to replace him. But when two clones unexpectedly live and meet each other, the protocol is broken and everyone goes berzerk.

8 Will ‘In the Lost Lands’ Be In Theaters or Streaming?

Yes! In the Lost Lands will be released in theaters.

While it’s too soon to say, there’s a good idea which streaming platform In The Lost Lands might end up on following its theatrical run. Since the movie is under Vertical, audiences may expect to see In the Lost Lands on Netflix — joining the production house’s preceding films The Bricklayer and Aftermath. As for the streaming date itself, there’s no official announcement yet.

7 What Is ‘In the Lost Lands’ Rated?

The MPA has rated In the Lost Lands R for violence.

6 How Long Is ‘In the Lost Lands’?

In the Lost Lands has a running time of 101 minutes, or 1 hour and 41 minutes.

5 Is There a Trailer for ‘In the Lost Lands’?

“If you got the time and the stomach for it, I got a story for you.” In the trailer for In the Lost Lands, Bautista’s drifter character Boyce is as stern and cautious as his voice in the clip. Set in a world where clean air and lawful institutions don’t exist, the remaining few have gone off to build a makeshift civilization of their own called the Lost Lands. Survival is dependent on how well you can evade suspicious individuals and how fast you can wield your weapons.

One night, as Boyce is minding his own business in a bar, he is approached by a mysterious sorceress in need of his guidance. What follows is a wild chase for a magical artifact, which can only be found in the dangerous trenches of the barren desert. Battling both men and demons, Boyce and his newfound partner have no other choice but to rely on each other for help.

4 What Is ‘In the Lost Lands’ About?

Check out the official synopsis for In the Lost Lands.

“A queen sends the powerful and feared sorceress Gray Alys (Mila Jovovich) to the ghostly wilderness of the Lost Lands in search of a magical power, where the sorceress and her guide, the drifter Boyce (Dave Bautista), must outwit and outfight man and demon.”

3 Who Stars in ‘In the Lost Lands’?

Dave Bautista Boyce Milla Jovovich Gray Alys Arly Jover Ash Amara Okereke Melange Fraser James Patriarch Johan Simon Lööf Jerais Deirdre Mullins Mara Sebastian Stankiewicz Ross Jacek Dzisiewicz Overlord Tue Lunding The Hammer Ian Hanmore The Stranger

A WWE professional in his yesteryears, Bautista made his mark in the acting role of Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy. Following his long-running stint with Marvel, Bautista officially said goodbye to Drax in the 2023 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Apart from the superhero genre, Bautista has expanded his portfolio with roles like Beast Rabban Harkonnen in the two Dune movies, men’s rights streamer Duke Cody in Knives Out: Glass Onion, and a recent horror stint in M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin. Bautista is currently gearing up for a sci-fi project titled Dreadnought, coming from the producers of John Wick.

Starring alongside Bautista is Jovovich, who’s best remembered as Alice from the Resident Evil movies. Years before kicking zombie butts, Jovovich had her breakthrough moment in the 1997 sci-fi action The Fifth Element, written and directed by Luc Besson. In a recent conversation with ComicBook, Jovovich shared that the Besson film might have an animated spin-off in the works.

2 Who Is Making ‘In the Lost Lands’?

In the Lost Lands is directed by Anderson. Best known for his Resident Evil horror franchise, which Jovovich also starred in, the filmmaker’s portfolio includes his 1994 violent hit Shopping, and the on-screen adaption of the Dark Horse comic book, Alien vs. Predator. Joining Anderson is writer Constantin Werner, whose credits include the award-winning feature Dead Leaves and the historical fantasy drama The Pagan Queen. Anderson and Werner are both in charge of the screen story.

Based on Martin’s earlier works, “In the Lost Lands” was first published in the 1982 anthology “Amazons II”. In addition to Anderson’s film, Martin has been busy with a myriad of projects. In addition to writing “The Winds of Winter”, which was first mentioned back in 2010, the writer is involved with the Game of Thrones HBO prequel series House of the Dragon. While that’s happening, Martin is currently gearing up for the premiere of another GoT spin-off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms — predicted to air in the latter half of 2025.

1 When and Where Did ‘In the Lost Lands’ Film?

Principal photography for In the Lost Lands took place at Alvernia Studios in Poland, beginning on 14 November 2022. After 46 days, photography wrapped in February 2023.

Although not a sci-fic fantasy flick, this year’s Oscar frontrunner A Real Pain was also filmed in Poland. Starring Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin as once-close cousins who drifted apart, the two travel to Poland for a Jewish heritage tour in honor of their late grandmother. Applauded for the leading duo’s natural chemistry, and particularly Culkin’s performance as the enthusiastic yet obviously troubled Benji, In the Lost Lands, is nominated for Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Screenplay.