Summary Milla Jovovich and Paul W.S. Anderson collaborate to bring George R.R. Martin's fantasy world to the big screen.

The film's characters Gray Alys and hunter guide Boyce navigate a dangerous, mystical land to fulfill a Queen's wish.

The adaptation process involved adding hope to the original tragic ending, aligning with Martin's approval, and discussion of character development.

Milla Jovovich has commanded the big screen for years, capturing audiences with superstar performances in films like The Fifth Element, Ultraviolet, and Hellboy. Paul W.S. Anderson has directed incredible adaptations of world famous books, video games, and other treasured properties – Mortal Kombat and Alien Vs Predator (to name a select few). Together, they are the unmatchable creative force behind six(!) Resident Evil feature films. They’ve also teamed up to bring us Monster Hunter and The Three Musketeers. Now they come together once again to bring the enormous and imaginative fantasy worlds of Game of Thrones’ creator George R.R. Martin to the big screen with the epic adventure, In The Lost Lands.

Desperate to find love, Queen Melange (Amara Okereke) sends the mysterious witch, Gray Alys (Jovovich) into the desolate, dangerous wilds of the "Lost Lands" to fulfill her wish of becoming a werewolf. Cursed to fulfill every wish that is asked of her, Gray Alys travels with the hunter Boyce (Dave Bautista) and the two of them travel the post-apocalyptic land facing off against supernatural forces and the religious zealots that want to persecute her. But, as with all genie-like figures, every wish comes with a price and consequences that only Grey Alys knows. The film co-stars Arly Jover (Blade) and Fraser James (Terminator: Dark Fate)

Collider’s own Therese Lacson had the unbelievable pleasure of sitting down with Jovovich, Anderson, and Martin along with co-producer and screenwriter Constantin Werner for In The Lost Lands during an event hosted by Blancpain. Together they talked about the film's intense and complicated stunts, the expansive origins of the project spanning many stories and worlds, and why an audience of 30 kids left Martin’s independent movie theater in tears.

The 'In the Lost Lands' Movie Has Been in the Works Long Before ‘Game of Thrones’

“Milla was very keen to do something based on George's work”

Image via Vertical

COLLIDER: Paul, I went through the production notes, and I know that you optioned three stories from George long before Game of Thrones was even in the picture. What can you tell me about the other two stories that you optioned, and what was it about In the Lost Lands that you felt made it the most cinematic?

PAUL W.S. ANDERSON: Actually, it wasn't myself who optioned the stories; it was my producing partner and the writer of the movie, Constantin Werner, who’s sitting over there. He originally optioned the stories from George, like, 17 years ago, so in 2008. He optioned three stories: Lost Lands, The Lonely Songs of Laren Dorr, and Bitterblooms. Originally, Milla was approached by Constantin with an idea to make a movie where the three stories were combined. Milla was a huge fan of George's. Milla reads an immense amount of literature, and especially fantasy, so she was very keen to do something based on George's work, but that iteration of the movie never took off, as often happens in the film world.

A couple of years later, I think the auction rights were about to lapse, and Constantin and Milla talked, and Milla suggested that Constantin talk to me about it. I became involved, and then, at the behest of Milla, we wrote a different screenplay, one that just concentrated on one of the stories, which was In The Lost Lands, because we felt like that, out of the three, should be the first one we did.

MILLA JOVOVICH: Especially for a vehicle for me, specifically, it felt like the strongest story to begin your entrance into The Lost Lands’ universe. It felt like the easiest story to adapt because, intrinsically, it's a love story. It's a very simple story, but not at all simple.

GEORGE R.R. MARTIN: It's got its twists and turns.

JOVOVICH: It’s got its twists and turns in it, but in the end, it is a beautiful love story. That's what really drew me to it.

MARTIN: The three stories that Constantin optioned were all written by me, but they really have nothing to do with each other. They’re in different universes. Bitterbloom’s a science fiction story set in my science fiction future history that I call the Thousand Worlds. The other two are fantasy stories — both, actually, supposedly the first of the series when I thought