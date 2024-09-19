Dave Bautista and Milla Jovovich are teaming up for In the Lost Lands, an upcoming fantasy adventure film based on a short story of the same name by Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin. Deadline has now revealed a first look at the film, which has just been acquired by Vertical Entertainment for a theatrical release in 2025. The first look shows off both Bautista and Jovovich, two people who are no strangers to adventure and action-packed films.

The first look depicts Jovovich as the sorceress Gray Alys and Bautista as the drifter Boyce as they stare at each other - though the implications remain vague. While exact plot points haven't been fleshed out, In the Lost Lands will center on a queen who, desperate to fulfill her love, makes a daring play: she sends the powerful and feared sorceress Gray Alys to the ghostly wilderness of the Lost Lands in search of a magical power, where the sorceress and her guide, the drifter Boyce, must outwit and outfight man and demon, according to the film's logline.

The film is directed by someone that Jovovich is no stranger to: Paul W.S. Anderson, who helmed much of the Resident Evil horror franchise that Jovovich starred in. While critically panned, the films become cult classics among video game fans. Anderson also wrote the screenplay alongside Constantin Werner. The project comes from the production company Constantin Film, which also produced the Resident Evil series. It is produced by Anderson, Bautista, Jovovich, Werner, Jeremy Bolt, Jonathan Meisner, and Robert Kulzer.

The George R.R. Martin Universe is Expanding

While not affiliated with Game of Thrones, the adaptation of In the Lost Lands is yet more evidence that Martin's cinematic univerise is continuing to grow. Beyond HBO's Game of Thrones, Martin's A Song of Fire and Ice franchise remains extremely popular with the prequel series House of the Dragon, which has become wildly successful and currently has a third season in the works. Beyond Game of Thrones spinoffs, Martin is also working on other projects like an adaptation of his sci-fi short The Summer Machine, part of a new anthology series. And of course, on the book side of things, fans have been waiting for Martin to finish writing his widely anticipated sixth A Song of Fire and Ice novel, The Winds of Winter, for many years.

Bautista is best known for his work in the Guardians of the Galaxy MCU franchise as Drax, and has since become one of the most marketable names in Hollywood. He can currently be seen in The Killer's Game which is in theaters now. Jovovich is best known for her work in sci-fi projects like The Fifth Element and will be seen in the upcoming film Midnight alongside Rosario Dawson.

An exact release date for In the Lost Lands hasn't been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.