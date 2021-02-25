Action heroes Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista are set to star in a feature adaptation of George R.R. Martin's short story In the Lost Lands that will be directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, the keeper of the hit Resident Evil franchise.

In The Lost Lands involves a queen who is desperate to fulfill her love, so she hires a powerful sorceress named Gray Alys (Jovovich) and sends her to the ghostly wilderness of the Lost Lands, where Alys and her guide, the drifter Boyce (Bautista), must outwit and outfight man and demon.

The fantastical fable aims to explore the nature of good and evil as well as love and loss, and the project will be shopped by FilmNation Entertainment at the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin. CAA will finance the film and represent its domestic rights.

Jovovich was actually in talks to star in a previous incarnation of this project back in 2015, though it obviously never came to fruition. Jeremy Bolt and Constantin Werner will produce this new iteration of In the Lost Lands alongside Jovovich and Anderson, as well as Bautista and his producing partner Jonathan Meisner of Dream Bros Entertainment.

Martin is the formidable author behind Game of Thrones, which has become the backbone of HBO's entire programming strategy, so there are plenty of fans eager to see what else he has up his sleeve.

Meanwhile, Jovovich is best known for kicking an unholy amount of zombie ass in the Resident Evil franchise, while Bautista plays Drax in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and will be soon be seen in Dune, which reunites the wrestler-turned-actor with his Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve.

