George R.R. Martin's upcoming fantasy feature, In the Lost Lands, has finally announced a release date. The Game of Thrones author revealed that this Dave Bautista and Milla Jovovich-led film will enter theaters in a few months, so fans don't have to wait for that much longer. This movie is based on Martin's short story of the same name and will be directed by Paul W. S. Anderson.

The news was published on Martin's Not a Blog website, encouraging fans to save the date - February 28, 2025. The author also reminisced about the thought of writing more stories about Gray Alys but never got the chance to do so. He then teased that if the feature does well, he would consider writing a sequel in his spare time.

In the Lost Lands was first published in 1982 in the anthology AMAZONS II. It tells the story of a queen desperate to find happiness in love and sends the witch, Gray Alys (Jovovich), to the Lost Lands in search of magical power. Accompanying her is Boyce (Bautista), as the duo work together to face the enemies and obstacles that face them. Also starring in this feature are Arly Jover (Blade), Amara Okereke (Red Rose), Fraser James (Terminator: Dark Fate), Simon Lööf (Threesome), and Deirdre Mullins (The Couple Next Door).

While he is mostly known for A Song of Ice and Fire novels, Martin has published numerous books, short stories, and other pieces of fiction since 1971. His writing led to numerous awards and nominations, such as Best Fantasy Novel at the Locus Award and was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame in the Arts & Entertainment category.

Throughout his career, many of his pieces received film and TV adaptations. While there hasn't been any word if his other past works would become a TV show or film, there have been multiple developments when it comes to the hit fantasy franchise. Not only were seasons 3 and 4 of House of the Dragon greenlit, but a spin-off show, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is scheduled to come out in 2025.

In the Lost Lands will enter theaters on February 28, 2025. In the meantime, you can re-watch Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon on Max. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates.