What if I told you that Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista joined up for a fantasy werewolf film based on a 1982 story by George R.R. Martin called In the Lost Lands? Sounds intriguing, right? Milla Jovovich has always been a talented actress and Dave Bautista has easily made the switch from WWE wrestler to critically acclaimed actor. Martin's stories have engaged a generation thanks to Game of Thrones, so who wouldn't want more. Sadly, the combination together doesn't work at all. Much of the blame goes to director and co-writer Paul W.S. Anderson (the director of the Resident Evil franchise and Jovovich's husband), but he's surprisingly not the only one at fault, as even someone as talented as Bautista phones it in. In the Lost Lands could have been an exciting story about witches and werewolves in the post-apocalyptic world, but instead, it's more lifeless than the green-screen backgrounds that consume its runtime.
'In the Lost Lands' Review: George R.R. Martin, Milla Jovovich, and Dave Bautista Deserve Better Than This Fantasy Mess
