In the Lost Lands, based on a short story penned by none other than Game of Thrones spearheader George R.R. Martin, has just released its first trailer and from the first looks of it, the highly anticipated film is vibing just as intensely as the Mad Max franchise, which by the way, also had its 2nd installment, Furiosa released in 2024. The movie starring David Bautista and Milla Jovovich in titular roles is eyeing a March 7, 2025 release in theaters all over the US.

Safe to say — In the Lost Lands is hands down one of the most talked-about collaborations in recent years, is directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, and as per the trailer, promises to give audiences a mix of fantasy, sci-fi, and action in an unforgettable and electrifying cinematic spectacle. The freshly released official trailer highlights the film's explosive potential and features a sprawling world in addition to excellent action sequences – you can literally feel the massive infrastructure and dystopian themes in the film from the get-go, and that speaks volumes about the massive scale of production. The exact synopsis of the film states:

“A queen sends the powerful and feared sorceress Gray Alys to the ghostly wilderness of the Lost Lands in search of a magical power, where the sorceress and her guide, the drifter Boyce, must outwit and outfight man and demon.”

While Mad Max installments too have fictional themes, In the Lost Lands is clearly doubling down on the fictional part. The trailer, in particular, ends with an adrenaline-loaded clash between a raven and the werewolf and this is exactly what’s making it stand out! The rest of the plot details are under wraps for now but we’ll likely get to learn more about it as we inch closer to the film’s release date in March.

‘In the Lost Lands’ Will Be Distributed by Vertical in the US

This dark fantasy adventure is being distributed by Vertical in the United States, Constantin Film Verleih in Germany, and Vertical Distribution in Poland. The film brings together a stellar ensemble cast led by Milla Jovovich as the powerful and feared sorceress Gray Alys, and Dave Bautista, playing the drifter Boyce. Rounding out the cast are Arly Jover as Ash, Amara Okereke as Melange, and Fraser James as Patriarch Johan, along with Simon Lööf, Deirdre Mullins, Sebastian Stankiewicz, and Jacek Dzisiewicz in pivotal roles.

The supporting lineup also includes names including Tue Lunding, Ian Hanmore, Eveline Hall, Kamila Klamut, Caoilinn Springall, Pawel Wysocki, Jan Kowalewski, Nicolas Stone, and Tomasz Cymerman.

So far, there’s only one trailer release for In the Lost Lands. The film will be hitting theaters all over the US on March 7, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates!