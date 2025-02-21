Movies nowadays have too much sex in them. Or, maybe, movies nowadays don't have as much sex as they used to. If you've been online for the past few years, you've certainly seen this discussion flying around. However, what both sides of the argument seem to miss is that having sex in a movie isn't necessarily the same as having a full-frontal or a sex scene. There are plenty of films out there filled with steamy scenes that might make you blush without even a single bra strap in sight. Think Mr. Darcy's (Matthew McFayden) hand twitching after briefly touching Elizabeth's (Keira Knightley) fingers in Pride and Prejudice. Or think of Nicole Kidman drinking that cup of milk in Babygirl, if you prefer a more recent, though perhaps more tepid, example. These moments can't be considered sex scenes, but they are still full of horniness. And, yet, none of them even holds a candle to the sexiest scene in Wong Kar-wai's 2000 classic In the Mood for Love.

Granted, the entirety of In the Mood for Love fits the description of the no-sex, but still sexy scene perfectly. Without featuring a single shot of its main characters getting freaky, to the point where it is hard to tell if they are doing it or not, the film is nevertheless one of the hottest ones ever made. The secret to this ultra-steamy recipe is to have the protagonists constantly trapped in a game of restrained desire, caught up in a relationship that, at the same time, is and isn't an extramarital affair. Social norms, shyness, loyalty to their unfaithful partners... Everything keeps Maggie Cheung's Su Li-zhen, or Mrs. Chan, and Tony Leung Chiu-wai's Chow Mo-wan, or Mr. Chow, from throwing themselves in each others arms. The best and the middle part of Wong Kar-wai's Love Trilogy, which also features Days of Being Wild and 2046, In the Mood for Love could easily be retitled Pent-Up Sexual Tension - The Movie.

'In the Mood for Love' Features an Unconsumated Love Affair

Image via Block 2 Pictures

The involvement between Su Li-zhen and Chow Mo-wan begins early on in the film, as they become neighbors in an apartment building, each renting a bedroom alongside their respective spouses on the same floor. Arriving at the same time, the movers quickly begin to intertwine Li-zhen and Mo-wan's lives, delivering books and furniture to the wrong apartment, forcing the two protagonists to knock on each other's doors to correct one mistake after the other. Little by little, Mr. Chow and Mrs. Chan become united also in their loneliness, their spouses constantly traveling on business or arriving late from work. This all culminates with Mrs. Chow and Mr. Chan having an affair, something that their partners are swift to pick up on and share with one another. However, the movie isn't concerned with this affair. Instead, Wong Kar-wai focuses his lenses on another relationship, an unconsummated one.

Related The 10 Best Arthouse Romance Movies, Ranked If you're in the mood for love and want to see some scenes from a marriage, you're in luck.

Or maybe it is a consummated relationship, after all. It's hard to tell, as the director makes no effort to clear things up in that sense. And, in the end, it doesn't matter. Li-zhen and Mo-wan's bond is sexual even if they don't sleep with each other. With or without a bed on their path, their relationship is filled with desire, with secrecy, and with defiance towards a society that wants to keep them apart. In the universe created by Wong Kar-wai, a reflection of 1960's Hong Kong, co-writing a martial arts newspaper series can feel just as dirty as a bondage session.

Li-zhen and Mo-wan's love flourishes in the spaces left empty by their cheating spouses. It's as they try to fill up the gaps in their lives that they eventually get in touch with each other. And it's as they try to understand how this thing between the faceless Mrs. Chow and Mr. Chan has started that they let their own desires out in the open, initially walking in their partners' shoes until their own actions become indistinguishable from those of their imagined husband and wife.

'In the Mood for Love's Sexiest Scene Revolves Around Hands Touching