Though he may be recognized as everyone's favorite vigilante serial killer in Showtime’s Dexter, Michael C. Hall has carved out a diverse body of work in film since the original eight-season run ended in 2013. From a man traumatized by a burglar killing in Cold in July to the role of Richard Nixon’s disgraced White House counsel John Dean in Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House, each of Hall’s roles were worlds away from his iconic television character. He would find himself covering similar terrain in Jim Mickle’s sci-fi thriller, In the Shadow of the Moon.

The Netflix movie released in 2019 takes a big swing by combining The Terminator’s use of time travel to avert future disaster with psychological thrillers such as Zodiac and Manhunter. While Terminator’s themes were driven by the destiny of one person who could be the savior of humanity, Mickle’s screenplay for Moon explores the much darker ramifications of a man’s growing obsession with a case so bizarre that it consumes his life and affects his relationships for the worse. The mix of genres along with some rare acting turns from Hall and the film’s star, Boyd Holbrook, make this picture a compelling gem for the streaming giant.

What Is Netflix's 'In the Shadow of the Moon' About?