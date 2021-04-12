Over a decade after it went off the air, In Treatment is back.

HBO has released the first trailer for In Treatment Season 4, starring the series’ new star, Uzo Aduba. The show, which previously starred Gabriel Byrne as Dr. Paul Weston, concluded its three-season run in 2010. But HBO is reviving the series for the 24-episode fourth season in May.

In Treatment in its new iteration will star Aduba as therapist Dr. Brooke Lawrence. The show will air two episodes each week, as we see Lawrence in therapy with her various patients. This fourth season includes Anthony Ramos (Hamilton), Liza Colón-Zayas (The Purge: Election Year), John Benjamin Hickey (The Big C), Quintessa Swindell (Voyagers), and Joel Kinnaman (The Suicide Squad).

Over the course of its initial three seasons, In Treatment ran for 106 episodes, earned Emmy Awards for Dianne Wiest and Glynn Turman, and won Gabriel Byrne a Golden Globe. The show’s final season also received a nomination for Best Television Series - Drama at the Golden Globes, and won a Peabody Award in 2009.

HBO stated in 2011 that the series would not return for a fourth season, but that the network was discussing bringing it back in a different format. Over a decade later, it seems like HBO has finally brought back the critically-acclaimed series.

The return of In Treatment is also the return of Aduba to television, after appearing on Netflix’s Orange is the New Black for seven seasons, and earning a Primetime Emmy Award and Critics’ Choice Television Award for her performance as Shirley Chisholm in the miniseries Mrs. America. If this first trailer is any indication, Aduba looks like she will more than live up to the role of the star in this beloved series.

In Treatment will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on May 23. The series will air new episodes every Sunday and Monday. Check out the first trailer for In Treatment Season Four below.

