Robert De Niro, Bobby Cannavale, and Rose Byrne are set to star in the upcoming road-trip comedy Inappropriate Behavior. The feature is helmed by actor/director Tony Goldwyn who will direct from a script by Tony Spiridakis. The movie will also feature Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson, Whoopi Goldberg, and newcomer William Fitzgerald.

The movie will follow a once-successful late-night comedy writer turned not-so-successful stand-up comic, Max Bernal (Cannavale). He moves in with his father, after having blown up his career and marriage with his wife Jenna (Byrne). The husband-wife duo then find themselves at odds about how to address the needs of their 11-year-old autistic son Ezra. Ultimately, Max decides to kidnap his child and take him on a cross-country odyssey with comically disastrous results. Spiridakis writes from his own experiences as a spectrum father himself, and his "lived-in truth, humor, and grace, are evident on every page," according to producer William Horberg.

Real-life husband and wife Cannavale and Byrne will play Max and Jenna, while De Niro will play Max’s father, and young actor Fitzgerald will play their son Ezra. With powerful talents, both on and off-screen Inappropriate Behavior seems to turn out to be a sensitive and compelling comedy. Speaking of the project Horberg, who previously worked with Goldwyn on Ghost, said:

"Goldwyn has always been drawn to great material, as an actor, producer, and filmmaker. Seeing this story that celebrates neurodivergence come together with this amazing cast and team makes us feel incredibly fortunate and thrilled to be making this as our first film at Closer Media."

Along with Goldwyn and Spiridakis, the feature is produced by Jon Kilik. Closer Media’s Horberg and Zhang Xin, and Wayfarer Studios' Steve Sarowitz, Justin Baldoni, Manu Gargi, and Andrew Calof will act as additional producers. While Jason Pinardo, Cannavale, and Lois Robbins will executive produce. Jamey Heath, president of Wayfarer Studios, added that after hearing the initial idea, Wayfarer Studios felt "strongly connected" to the project, explaining, "we have a duty to ensure everyone feels they are represented in storytelling, and this unique story showcases those who are differently abled. These stories are crucial to the growth and acceptance of all people."

