Production is underway on the comedy Inappropriate Behavior, and now we've got the first look at Robert De Niro, Bobby Cannavale, and newcomer William Fitzgerald together on set via Deadline. Hailing from actor/director Tony Goldwyn with a screenplay from Tony Spiridakis drawing from his own experiences as the father of a child on the spectrum, the film is set up as a road trip movie where a comedian takes his son on the journey of a lifetime.

The film casts Cannavale as Max Bernal, a late-night comedy writer whose success goes down the drain once he attempts to become a stand-up comic. He moves in with his father (De Niro) after blowing up both his career and his marriage to his wife Jenna (Rose Byrne). When they two can't see eye to eye on how to take care of their 11-yea-old autistic son Ezra (Fitzgerald), Max takes matters into his own hands. He kidnaps their child and takes him on a cross-country odyssey to comedic and disastrous results.

The image brings all three generations of Max's family together as Cannavale stands in the background while De Niro and Fitzgerald pal around. De Niro takes to the role of the fun grandfather in the image with a wide smile and holding his fists out like he's about to play-fight Fitzgerald. He appears to be part of the heart and soul of the film, not only taking in and caring for his son Max at his lowest point but also bonding with his grandson Ezra along the journey.

Rounding out the cast of this star-studded dramedy are Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson, and Whoopi Goldberg. On the production end, Goldwyn and Spiridakis are joined by Jon Kilik and William Horberg of Closer Media as producers. In addition to starring, Cannavale serves as an executive producer alongside Zhang Xin for Closer Media, Steve Sarowitz, Justin Baldoni, Manu Gargi, and Andrew Calof for Wayfarer Studios, Carla Raij, and Lois Robbins.

With Mister Smith Entertainment selling the film overseas, CEO David Garrett has been pleased with how well their international partners have taken to their pitch. "We are thrilled with the response we’ve seen to this remarkable, heartwarming story from our international partners so far and excited to collaborate with them to bring Inappropriate Behavior to audiences around the world," he said in a statement.

There's currently no word on when Inappropriate Behavior will release. Check out the first-look image from the comedy below.