Rage. Unfettered, unending rage drives the countless forums, podcasts, and videos visited daily by groups of self-described "incels." Factions of these men online direct their anger towards women, marginalized groups, and even other men by whom they feel emasculated through hate in such relentless infinity that it almost seems farcical of itself. It very much is not.

An incel, or "involuntary celibate," describes members of the online subculture who blame their romantic and sexual frustrations on outside demographics, usually women. Often spurred by severe insecurity and feelings of ineptitude, these men start down the pipeline through pages on sites like Facebook, Reddit, and 4chan seeking community from users with similar experiences to their own. The combination of inadequacy and male entitlement leads to radicalization through extremist beliefs, and the results are clear, abhorrent, and catastrophic. According to recent studies, users routinely encourage assault against women in many forms, and numerous acts of violence have been directly linked to incel hate groups.

As these extremist views have become more and more prevalent, it's no wonder that art has become one of the first lines of defense in response to this growing issue. 2022 is the first year in which commentary on incel culture has taken such a spotlight in popular media including The Batman, Don't Worry, Darling, and She-Hulk, and the typical timeline of Hollywood gives some perspective to the common thread of incel villains in 2022.

With these projects in development mostly in 2020 and 2021, the pandemic increased online interaction and enhanced visibility of certain societal inequities in need of reform. Simultaneously, incel resistance to these calls for progress became more widespread. Though not necessarily an incel movement, the January 6th attack on the Capitol marked one of the most highly publicized incidents spurred by online hate and conspiracy groups.

Though some of these projects may be frivolous to some, the scale of audiences watching this media speaks to its overall impact. How The Batman, Don't Worry, Darling, and She-Hulk differ in their message, how they express it, and who is behind its delivery are essential to understanding where society may be headed in response to incel culture.

The Riddler Fosters Hate and Domestic Terrorism

The Batman was the first of the year to establish 2022's focus on incel villains, however, it's a movie directed by a man about a male character learning to differentiate himself from the rhetoric of incel culture. The film depicts a Bruce Wayne early in his time under the cowl, a shadow of the billionaire philanthropist we usually see in live action. This is a damaged, anguished Bruce Wayne who is using Batman as an outlet for his efforts to turn Gotham City's criminal activity around.

At the beginning of the film, Bruce's guiding mantra for the Batman is one thing: vengeance. His promise to wrongdoers in Gotham is that he will provide retribution and uses this idea to instill fear. This is the ideology that ironically inspires the Riddler to take extremist action, garnering a following in order to terrorize the city.

It is revealed that both Bruce and the Riddler were orphaned by Gotham, and though their financial upbringings were vastly different, the emotional anguish of their losses is clearly similar. For this reason, it's critical that Bruce's character is clearly still haunted by the loss of his family. The key difference between Batman and the Riddler is that Bruce still believes in Gotham City, guided by the hopeful ideology of Thomas Wayne.

Matt Reeves' Riddler touches on the danger of male rage that contributes to incel radicalization. In her book When Boys Become Boys, Stanford University's Dr. Judy Chu expresses that men "are taught to hide vulnerable emotions like sadness, fear, and pain, which imply weakness and are stereotypically associated with femininity," thus the resulting emotional response is anger. As seen with the Riddler's online following, many incels derive a sense of community from their shared frustrations with their circumstances, furthering their indoctrination into extremist thinking.

Additionally, almost all of Gotham's incumbent establishment appears to be corrupt, leading to a mayoral race in which Bella Reál runs a campaign almost entirely predicated on ending crime's influence on the city. While the Riddler himself captures and kills several perpetrators of corruption within Gotham, the entire Riddler following assembles for one purpose at the end of the film: the assassination of Bella Reál. Not only is she the only victim completely innocent of any wrongdoing (actually aligning with the Riddler's stance against corruption), but she is a black woman being attacked by a group of white men.

The result of these events is a shift in Bruce's guiding ideology as Batman, that he needs to stand for something more than vengeance, greater than anger that leads to nothing but more pain. His ability to instill hope is greater than his capacity to induce fear.

Don't Worry Darling Offers a Twist on Incels in Dystopia

The psychological thriller Don't Worry, Darling surprised audiences with its own incel twist: Florence Pugh's Alice discovering that the entire Victory community was a simulation run by men set on reaffirming 1950's gender roles. The men in the film follow the pseudo-scientific jargon that misogynistic spokespeople fall back on to protest progress toward equality. Director Olivia Wilde expressed that she based the movie's primary antagonist, Chris Pine's Frank, on incel figurehead Jordan Peterson. She also drew from incels' belief that "society has now robbed them - that the idea of feminism is working against nature, and that we must be put back into the correct place."

What the film succeeds in is exploring how threatening and unsettling it can be to exist as a woman surrounded by such dangerous ideologies. For the men who know the truth about the Victory Project, the community functions like a cult. Frank is both caretaker of the community and a near-deified leader, literally giving daily sermons that are later revealed to be podcast episodes. Don't Worry, Darling explores how these vitriolic views are an aggressive response to male fragility, with Harry Styles' Jack feeling emasculated by his inability to provide financially in his relationship with Alice in the real world, who is a surgeon. He feels entitled to a certain desired lifestyle, and instead of taking constructive steps to work towards it he lashes out, depriving Alice of her bodily autonomy and seizing complete control over her life.

She-Hulk Points Out the Hypocrisy of Certain Fans

Finally, we can laugh at some of the ridiculously horrible views these people hold. From its release, She-Hulk seemed destined to be subjected to waves of misogynistic criticism from parts of the Marvel fanbase who unfairly judge products helmed by women. The show's response? Use Jennifer Walters' meta, fourth-wall-breaking narrative structures to comment on the story as it's being told and respond to misogynists in real-time.

Within the show itself, however, Tatiana Maslany's Jen also faces her own gauntlet of incels who seek to destroy her image and discredit her reputation. Assembling on a site called "Intelligencia," clearly intended to be an allegorical Reddit and 4chan combination, the group of online men attempt to mock, shame, and undermine Jen's powers, even stealing a sample of her blood.

What She-Hulk does in its message even better than Don't Worry, Darling is its portrayal of the men on the site. Don't Worry, Darling's Jack is given an aesthetic overhaul as his real-life incel self. He has greasy hair, imperfect skin, and ill-fitting clothes, with the underlying message being that there is a "look" to a dangerously misogynistic man. In reality, plenty of men who fit common standards of beauty hold these harmful worldviews, and men aren't automatically awful if they don't pursue those standards. By contrast, She-Hulk takes a more grounded approach. The man Jen meets at the wedding reception, Josh, seems like everything she's looking for, but is actually another member of the online group plotting her downfall. It's a harrowing reminder of how well some men can conceal their dangerous perspectives in the real world.

The show effectively satirizes the misguided and harmful views of these incel groups while also addressing certain scenarios with appropriate weight, such as Jen being harassed by men alone in a parking lot at night. It's a show directed by a woman about a woman's experiences that, through its use of comedy, effectively disarms misogynistic rhetoric, rendering it ineffective.

So How Does This Matter?

Representation of stories and experiences matters. By talking about an issue it can often decrease any stigma of fear around it, and the media we consume is more impactful to our thinking than people often realize. One talking point incels tend to fall back on with these discussions is some variation of "Well, these projects just vilify all men and traditional expressions of masculinity" when that clearly is not the case. Commissioner Gordon, Alfred, Bruce, Pug, Wong, and most of all Matt Murdock are clear positive examples of men who express their masculinity in commonly traditional ways. However, defining one's masculinity by an ability to exert power over others, especially those in marginalized groups, is the problem they can't seem to grasp. Disrupting the systems that lead to these groups gaining power is critical to building a safer and kinder world.