Denis Villeneuve is quite possibly one of the most in demand directors in the business currently, and deservedly so. Since his first English language features in 2013, Villeneuve has rocketed up the ranks of the industry to helm some of the most gargantuan movies ever made. He's one of the few modern directors to successfully bask in spectacle. Arrival saw plenty of financial and critical success, despite being an actionless A-list alien film that explored heady philosophical ideas. Blade Runner 2049 was a blockbuster sequel to one of the most iconic sci-fi films that managed to eclipse the size of the original in virtually every way, all while staying faithful to and expanding upon its anthropological musings. With Dune seeing immense success last year as one of the most monumental movies ever to grace the big screen, it's natural to wonder where he might go from here. But perhaps Villeneuve's most towering film is one he made over a decade ago. Despite the size of everything he's made since, his 2010 feature Incendies still feels like his magnum opus.

From the very first scene, before the audience even knows what they're seeing, its evident that the movie is begging us to watch it. As Radiohead's "You and Whose Army?" slowly fades in, we're dropped into a scene that feels like it wasn't meant for our eyes. Snuck in through the window, smuggled in through a back door, we are placed in a forlorn room filled with elementary aged boys getting their heads shaved by men who, judging by the automatic rifles each of them has strapped across their chest, aren't the kindest of souls. As Thom Yorke's voice melancholically swells, the camera focuses in on one particular boy who stares directly down its lens as a clipper gets run across his scalp. The camera slowly creeps towards the boy, and it becomes more apparent that his stare is one filled with desperation. His eyes overflow with torment, a painful plea that you take a look at him, to notice who he is. The audience don't know anything about this boy, and won't be awarded that information until much later in the film. But we can't help but oblige and pay attention, to listen to someone who, despite not speaking a word, is pleading to be heard.

Image via Entertainment One

RELATED: Denis Villeneuve on ‘Dune’s 10 Oscar Nominations, Why He’ll Never Release the Deleted Scenes, and ‘Dune: Part II’

Where does a story begin? Incendies tells multiple tales, each of which begins in different locations at different points in time. The boy getting his head shaved has so much to say as he stares deep into our soul, his agony stemming from a past he never had the chance to show us. But his silent soliloquy almost functions as a pre-credits sequence, offering only a glimpse of that which will later be examined under the microscope. The main plot begins when we meet Jeanne (Mélissa Désormeaux-Poulin) and Simon (Maxim Gaudette), a pair of siblings living in Quebec, as they are being read the will of their recently deceased mother, Nawal. The audience is allowed to watch them as they try to contend with her absence in their life, but it's an absence we are unable to comprehend because, due to our late arrival, we have nothing to compare it to. Their mother wrote a task into the will that she wished her children to complete after her death. Jeanne is asked to find their father, who they were led to believe died in a war. Simon is told to find a brother neither of them knew they had.

Simon is reluctant to fulfill his late mother's wish, but Jeanne understands that the weight of inconclusiveness will plague her brain if she doesn't embark on the journey prescribed to her. As she begins a pilgrimage into the unnamed middle eastern country her mother emigrated from, lengthy flashbacks begin to tell us the story of Nawal (Lubna Azabal), although our arrival time is again too tardy. We meet her as a young woman right as the father of her impending child receives a bullet through his head, shot from the gun of one of Nawal's own brothers, with conflicting cultural and religious identities being the ideology that pulled the trigger. Whether we are missing out on the highs of the romance or being spared the pain of watching it crumble is indeterminable, but we again only feel one pebble from an entire landslide of life, unable to truly understand the full force of emotion behind the single event we are allowed to witness. There is a full-fledged story that has run its course behind each starting block we're forced to stand at, stories that we'll never be able to understand. Each life begins long before we are allowed to interpret it. Going all the way back is impossible, so we begin to comprehend that whatever dive into the past we can find is worth taking.

The Heart of a Classic Tragedy

Incendies emerges as enormous in the same vein as stories are often referred to as Homeric. In fact, it mirrors the structure of one classic Greek tragedy in particular, one which, for those yet to have watched the film's sake, should probably remain unspecified. Incendies does have a slew of striking images, but where Dune and Blade Runner 2049 are grand in an exhibitionist sense, Incendies' scale comes from the Odyssey-esque expedition it sends its characters on. As Jeanne crusades through the unfamiliar lands of Lebanon-but-not-Lebanon in an attempt to unearth clues about her father's identity, the flashbacks allow us to live Nawal's journey, as she searches for her child who was exiled at birth due to the perceived illegitimacy under which it was conceived. The two tales play out simultaneously, with Nawal delving into the increasingly war-torn territory and Jeanne visiting the locations where the major events in her mother's life took place in congruent cinematic time. While Jeanne of course isn't able to view these moments in the same depth that the audience is, it's the best sense of parallel experience Villeneuve could conjure up without resorting to the supernatural, something that would have evaporated the quiet gravitas that Incendies so hauntingly functions within. She meets the people affected by Marwan's exploits, and witnesses the landscapes molded by the same earthquakes that shook her mother. And as Nawal's life becomes increasingly nightmarish, Jeanne slowly begins to understand the horrors from which someone she thought she knew so well emerged from.

Denis Villeneuve's Most Essential Film

Incendies begins to reveal itself as Villeneuve's most essential in the way that it feels sacrilegious to stop watching. It also emerges as easily his most difficult to watch, making the bleak atmospheres of Prisoners and Sicario look like the work of Nora Ephron. It rewards the audience for their involvement by continuing to shoot darts into their soul. Every plot development seeks to inflict the maximum amount of emotional damage to some of its characters, and physical damage to others. But masochistic desires aren't what drives this film. Perverted pursuits of pain are nowhere to be seen in Wajdi Mouawad (the man who wrote the play from which the film is adapted from) and Villeneuve's story. The brutality they so fervently depict aligns with the movie's messages about how the stuff that is the hardest to look at is also what needs to be seen. The horror that stains the mind is the only type of memory that we can be sure will stick, the only seeds that will stay rooted and grow into desires to eliminate that which caused the pain. How can we live? It's a question that viewers find themselves repeatedly asking while watching this movie. How can we live after seeing all the horror the world has to offer? But Villeneuve counters with a question of his own: How can we refuse to watch? How can we ignore everything that made us who we are?

By the end of the film (major spoilers ensue), it is revealed that Nawal could have written the entire story in her will. The entire scavenger hunt endeavor that she sent them reeling on could have been avoided in a few words scribbled on a piece of paper that would have told the same tale. And while the classic "It makes for a better movie" reasoning certainly can be employed here, it goes beyond convenience for cinematic sake. Words written on a piece of paper are unable to serve as an adequate substitute for shoes walked in, unable to carry the same weight as moments endured. She dispatches her children on a roundabout journey because she knows experiencing the horrors for themselves is the only way Simon and Jeanne can truly understand. The only way her journey will become powerful enough to shake to the core is for those to experience it as close to firsthand as possible. The act of telling is a push that only propels you so far down the road. Experience will keep you rolling through the finish line.

The Importance of the Past

The apparent thesis of Incendies is that the past needs to be seen so that it doesn't get repeated. The tragedy of the film is spurred on by people oblivious to who they are. The war that Marwan and everyone in her home country suffered from stems from two religious factions whose cause for hatred towards each other got lost to time, resulting in a cycle of senseless violence running perpendicular to the beliefs that ignited the bad blood. Some characters are enraged that their own stories have been lost to the wind, and their attempts at making sure their lives are remembered lead to them committing unspeakable horrors. Repeatedly failed pursuits of discovering one's past quickly morph into anger that molds characters into people they never wanted to become. Marwan wants her children to know her past because it is their past as well. She believes that understanding who they are and the horrors from which they came will "break the chain of anger" that has birthed tragedy for so many years. Hatred is the natural reaction to hearing the story of what their mother was subjected to, but gathering a deeper understanding of the roots of the tragedy allows them to sidestep the anger and usurp an attitude of compassion that can perhaps prevent the future from looking identical to the past.

The concept of required viewing functions on multiple levels in Incendies. Just the same as the characters need to look at the past, the audience needs to look at the lives of these characters. How can the audience understand those who have suffered so mightily if they refuse to watch and listen to their stories? Incendies punishes the viewer as they're watching, but rewards them immensely after its gauntlet has been run. Villeneuve has made many great films throughout his still blossoming career as a director, some of which could easily bolster a case for being superior to this Oscar nominee. But you'll struggle to find a work in his filmography that feels urgent and essential in the way that Incendies does.