‘Inception’ 10th Anniversary Re-Release Event Will Include Some Choice Bonus Material

Amidst all of Warner Bros. end-of-week release date switcheroos, it was revealed the studio plans to re-release Christopher Nolan‘s Inception for its 10th anniversary. Nolan’s twisty pic was originally released on July 16, 2010. The movie will return to theaters on Friday, July 17, and moviegoers will be treated to much more than just 148 minutes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Co. heisting in Dreamland — should they choose to attend.

Thanks to a release shared on Business Wire, we know the Inception 10th anniversary theatrical reissue will include more than just the 2010 movie. Folks in attendance for the special event will also be treated to never-before-seen first look at Tenet. There will also be an “exclusive sneak peek of select films on Warner Bros.’ upcoming slate.” It’s unclear which upcoming movies will be features in this sneak peek, but it’s possible projects like James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad and Matt Reeves‘s The Batman — both of which were in the midst of filming before industry-wide production shutdowns in the spring — could have some footage to offer up for sneak peek purposes.

The Inception re-release event currently occupies the release date previously held by Nolan’s upcoming feature, Tenet. The new Nolan joint’s release date was officially bumped by Warner Bros. on Friday. Now, Tenet is set for release a whole two weeks later, Friday, July 31. Despite Warner Bros. maintaining for months now Tenet would hold on to its mid-July release date no matter what, it’s been hard to believe that release date would’ve held as theaters across the nation try to assess the viability of bringing moviegoers back into brick-and-mortars. The decision to push Tenet back a mere fortnight isn’t exactly the same kind of release date push given to other Warner Bros. movies. As such, the implication (to me, at least) sure seems to be the studio is still dead-set on using the Nolan feature to encourage folks to return to theaters and reinvigorate a corner of the industry which has been hit hard during this pandemic.

Inception will return to theaters on July 17, with Tenet hitting theaters just two weeks later on July 31. For more, check out our in-depth Inception ending explainer.