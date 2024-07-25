The Big Picture The costume designer of Inception confirmed that Cobb was not dreaming in the final scene.

Christopher Nolan's Inception gave audiences a lot to chew on. The film—filled to the absolute brim with stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Elliot Page, Ken Watanabe, and Michael Caine—delivered a fresh plot, mind-bending action, and an instantly classic Hans Zimmer score. But at the same time, it also offered an open-ended finale met with as many gasps as there were groans. Was it all a dream? All these years later and we're still thinking about that spinning top. Many members of the press tried (and failed) to coax an answer out of the cast and crew, but recently, the answer was offered by a very unlikely source.

'Inception's Final Scene Was Met With Controversy

If you're new to the film (or perhaps you've lived under a rock for years), Inception centers around Leonardo DiCaprio's Dom Cobb, a heist man who steals the un-stealable: people's thoughts locked deep within their minds as they dream. But diving into a dream is a perilous affair, since he could potentially lose his grasp of reality. To counter this, Cobb uses a spinning top to indicate whether he's in a dream space or in the waking world; if the top spins forever, he's dreaming, but if it topples, he's in reality. Simple, right?

Things get pretty murky in the final moments of the film, though. After pulling off the heist to reunite with his young children, the elated Cobb spins the top to make sure he isn't dreaming. The camera lingers on the top as it spins. And spins. And spins more. Cut to black and closing credits. Was it all a dream? This question has been pondered for years, producing a massive amount of controversy, discourse, and theories. For over a decade, the film's fan base has been split in two: "Dreamers" and "Realers." But who's right? A department head of the film may have offered the most concrete answer there is.

'Inception's Costume Designer Revealed the True Ending of the Film

The answer to whether Cobb was dreaming in Inception could not come from a more unlikely source: the film's costume department. In 2021, Inception costume designer, Jeffrey Kurland, was interviewed by ClothesOnFilm, a website that discusses costumes with award-winning movie garment makers. When cheekily pressed on whether Cobb's journey was all a dream, Kurland answered with stunning honesty. According to Kurland, Cobb was not dreaming. To back up his claim, he pointed to the final scene of the film where the audience finally sees the faces of Cobb's children, who are wearing different costumes than the ones previously seen in flashbacks. In Kurland's own words via ClothesOnFilm:

This is, most importantly, the first time that the kids face the camera–you never see their faces at any other time. The changing of their clothes and the first time you see their faces is a big tip-off that it’s real [...] I wanted you to pay attention, I wanted you to guess. I did not want to put them in completely different clothes because everyone would get the reveal immediately. Everyone would be looking at that one thing and I didn’t want that. I wanted people to maybe notice and then have to revisit. ‘Oh yeah, the clothes ARE different’.

There it was all along. By giving Cobb's children a newer, brighter wardrobe, the film signaled the ending was not to be a tragic one. Though the spinning top was added for dramatic effect, Inception fans can sleep easily knowing Cobb not only achieved his objective but was also able to hug his children again in the real world.

Christopher Nolan and Michael Caine Offered Their Takes on the Ending of 'Inception'

To further strengthen the case that Cobb wasn't dreaming, fans can look to a 2010 BBC Radio interview with Michael Caine during the movie's press tour. Sadly, the interview audio is no longer available, but the quote still exists. During an exchange, Caine provided a humorous anecdote about the moment he finished reading the script. Understandably, he had a difficult time wrapping his arms around the labyrinthine plot, so he asked Nolan to simplify it for him. In Caine's words via BBC Radio:

When I got the script of Inception, I was a bit puzzled by it. I said [to Nolan]: 'I don't understand where the dream is.' I said: 'When is it the dream and when is it reality?' He said: 'Well, when you're in the scene, it's reality.' So get that–if I'm in it, it's reality. If I'm not in it, it's a dream.

And guess who's in the very final scene of Inception? None other than Sir Michael Caine himself. His character of Miles—the architect behind the method used to invade dreams—was instrumental in reuniting Cobb with his family, so his presence makes sense in the scene, whether it's a dream or not. But the added context from the interview more than solidifies the theory that Cobb was nowhere near being asleep.

When it comes to Inception, the buck stops with writer and director, Christopher Nolan. The plot's machinations were of his own creation, so the ending is his to tell, despite Caine's and Kurland's commentary. When asked to clear the air about the controversial final shot of the film, Nolan offered his own, unique take: Does it even matter? Nolan via Variety:

I went through a phase where I was asked that a lot. I think it was [producer] Emma Thomas who pointed out the correct answer, which is Leo’s character…the point of the shot is the character doesn’t care at that point. It’s not a question I comfortably answer. There is a nihilistic view of that ending, right? But also, he’s moved on and is with his kids.

Perhaps the ending of Inception is best suited by ambiguity than a binary answer; even if Cobb's reunion with his children was a dream, it was a good one. For a character as tragic as Cobb's, that may be enough. Either way, the controversy surrounding the ending fueled strong theatrical re-watches, elevating the film to a dreamy $900 million at the box office.

