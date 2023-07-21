Christopher Nolan's latest film, Oppenheimer, has now opened in theaters and the legendary director has been on the press tour to promote his magnum opus, which stars Cillian Murphy as the scientist behind the atomic bomb. Nolan has done a lot of reflection on his work as part of the tour, and one film that has come up a lot has been 2010's Inception, and its unfathomably cruel ending — which was a masterpiece.

The movie, which features a group of criminals who perform a heist within somebody's dreams, is too complex to explain briefly here, but the ending is fairly straightforward: Leonardo DiCaprio's Dom Cobb has finally let go of his demons and returned home after years to his children. He spins his totem and abandons it. We know, as an audience, if his totem keeps spinning, he is still dreaming and nothing is real. The totem wobbles and we fade to black. The ending is as ingenius as it is infuriating, and now Nolan has spoken definitively of his own interpretation.

“I went through a phase where I was asked that a lot,” Nolan said to the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, when he was asked once more about the final shot of the film. “I think it was [producer] Emma Thomas who pointed out the correct answer, which is Leo’s character…the point of the shot is the character doesn’t care at that point. It’s not a question I comfortably answer.”

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Earlier in the month, Nolan had spoken to Wired and, again, Inception came up. The director admitted there was a darker intepretation of the ending but that, again, it was irrelevant because of Dom's contentment: “There is a nihilistic view of that ending, right? But also, he’s moved on and is with his kids. The ambiguity is not an emotional ambiguity. It’s an intellectual one for the audience.”

A Very Unique Type of Ending

Nolan did confess, however, to taking some grim satisfaction at the frustration felt by the audience when he snuck into screenings of the movie on opening weekends before realising it was best for his own safety to get out of there before heartbroken and infuriated moviegoers noticed the man toying with their emotions was there at the back of the theater.

“In terms of sitting with a crowd and experiencing the end of the film, ‘Inception’ was a very unique type of ending. If I would sneak into the back of the theater when it was playing, and we would get to the end, there would be a tremendous sort of gasp, groans, frustrations — it was an incredible mixture and I would feel very much like I need to get out of here before anybody notices I’m there.”

Oppenheimer is currently playing in theaters. Check out the trailer for it down below.