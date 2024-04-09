The Big Picture Regal is screening iconic Christopher Nolan movies for $5 this month as part of Regal Forever Favorites, a treat for fans.

Films like The Dark Knight, Inception, Insomnia, Dunkirk, and Interstellar will be shown on the big screen, including fan-favorite interpretations.

From groundbreaking superhero movies to mind-bending thrillers and visually stunning space exploration, fans are in for a treat.

Fans of Christopher Nolan films heads up, Regal is bringing back some iconic movies of the acclaimed director to the big screen. The theatre chain has announced audience will be able to watch his movies this month for $5 thanks to Regal Forever Favorites. Nolan recently won an Academy Award for his latest film, Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, and Emily Blunt among others and watching his previous works on the big screen again would be a perfect celebration for fans.

Which Nolan Movies Are Returning to Theaters?

The movies include fan-favorite features like The Dark Knight starring Christian Bale in the titular role, which is considered the movie that changed the game for the superhero genre altogether. The film bagged several Oscar nominations in categories including cinematography, VFX, and sound mixing. The movie kickstarted one of the best comic book trilogy with brilliant performances, writing, and direction. Also coming back to the big screen is Inception, starring Leonardo di Caprio, Tom Hardy, Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt among others. The sci-fi thriller has fascinated fans for years many still contemplating its ending and analyzing several dream levels. The movie has a brilliant non-linear structure and is well-loved by fans for its practical effects and mind-bending story.

Speaking of mind-bending stories, Nolan’s psychological thriller Insomnia will also be screened. It’s the only movie in Nolan’s filmography which he didn’t write or co-write, nonetheless, is exciting by all accounts. A remake of the Norwegian movie of the same name it stars power packed performers like Al Pacino, Robin Williams, and Hilary Swank. Fans will also be able to watch war drama Dunkirk, it’s often touted as Nolan’s best work as well as counted among the best war movies. It garnered the acclaimed director his first Academy Award nomination for Best Director along with seven other Oscar nominations. It’s hailed for the screenplay, editing, score, sound design and cinematography. The film features an ensemble cast including Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Harry Styles, Barry Keoghan, Kenneth Branagh, Murphy, and Hardy and has an approval rating of 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes as well.

Also, returning to the big screen is probably the most visually stunning from Nolan’s filmography, Interstellar, starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, and Jessica Chastain. The film is one of its kind as it uses extensive practical and miniature effects mixed with digital effects. It has been praised by the scientific community as well as astronomers for its scientific accuracy and portrayal of theoretical astrophysics.