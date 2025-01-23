Inception fans heads up! Time is running out to see one of Christopher Nolan’s masterpieces on Netflix as the movie is soon leaving the platform, ComicBook reports. The movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio in an ensemble cast arrived on the streamer at the start of the month and turns out its stay was short-lived.

The movie follows a professional thief Dom Cobb (DiCaprio), a professional thief who steals information by infiltrating the subconscious of his targets. While his skills make him a hot property for corporate espionage, it also takes away everything he’s ever loved. When he’s offered a chance to have his criminal history erased, he assembles a team to implant another person’s idea into a target's subconscious.

The movie is loved by its fans for its mind-bending execution, brilliant dream-esque visuals, and themes of love, loss, time, and, unresolved grief and memory. It has an 87% Rotten Tomatoes rating. And was a blockbuster grossing $839 million at the box office. The feature keeps you glued to your seats and scratching your head and has one of the most divisive final shots in cinematic history.

The stellar ensemble cast includes Ken Watanabe as Saito, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Arthur, Marion Cotillard as Mal, Elliot Page as Ariadne, Tom Hardy as Eames, Cillian Murphy as Robert Fischer, Tom Berenger as Peter Fischer, Dileep Rao as Yusuf, and Michael Caine as Cobb’s mentor Stephen. The movie is a must-watch before it leaves the platform if you’re interested in the director’s filmography.

What’s Next For Christopher Nolan?

Close

Nolan is riding high on the success of Oppenheimer and has unveiled his next project to be based on Homer’s The Odyssey which will reunite him with Universal, the studio that backed Cillian Murphy starrer, after the director cut ties with Warner Bros and IMAX. The movie already has a release date set for July 17 and has an ensemble full of superheroes – literally.

Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Zendaya, along with faux Loki actor Matt Damon were few actors to be confirmed. Further The Batman star Robert Pattinson is returning to collaborate with Nolan after Tenet, also added recently to the cast is The Punisher himself, Jon Bernthal. Furthermore, the movie has assembled some power-packed female talents, including Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o, Multiverse of Madness’ Charlize Theron.

Inception leaves Netflix on 28 February. Stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.