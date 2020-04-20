The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 255 – ‘Inception’

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about Inception. We discuss how the film came to be coming off the success of The Dark Knight, how it fits into Christopher Nolan‘s filmography, the way the film depicts dreams and the world building Nolan did to establish these unique rules, why the film has endured, how it impacted Nolan’s career, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

